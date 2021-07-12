Myanmar's Suu Kyi said to face new corruption charges

BANGKOK (AP) — Lawyers for ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi say they have been informed by the military-installed government that four new charges of corruption have been filed against her. The military overthrew Suu Kyi’s elected government in February and arrested her and top members of her National League for Democracy party. Since then, the new government has filed a number of criminal charges against Suu Kyi and several of her colleagues. Suu Kyi’s supporters and independent analysts say the charges are an attempt to discredit her and legitimize the military’s seizure of power. She is currently on trial in the capital Naypyitaw on charges of sedition and several minor offenses.