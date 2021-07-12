Cancel
Immigration

US pulls visas of 100 Nicaraguan legislators, judges

wcn247.com
 17 days ago

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — The U.S. State Department has announced that it is pulling the travel visas of 100 legislators, judges and prosecutors who aided the regime of President Daniel Ortega. The department said Monday the visa cancellations came after Ortega's Sandinista government arrested at least 26 members of the opposition and most potential candidates in the Nov. 7 elections. The department accused the officials and their family members of having “advanced the Ortega-Murillo regime’s assault on democracy.” That was a reference to Rosario Murillo, Ortega's wife and Vice President. The measure prevents those named from traveling to the United States.

