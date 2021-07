Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games will be the first to have zero spectators in the stands. And while that’s a huge disappointment for both local and visiting sports fans, these games will actually be among the best to watch remotely. For the first time, much of the Summer Games will be broadcast in both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, but there’s a slight catch: You’ll need to be a Comcast Xfinity X1 customer with compatible equipment in order to enjoy the high dynamic range video and immersive audio offered by these two Dolby technologies.