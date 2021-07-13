IMDb reveals top new TV shows of 2021

Who else wants to be a teen again? Some of us would never again want to revisit those years filled with awkward moments and unfortunate acne, but series like Mindy Kaling’s Never Have I Ever remind us that not all things that happened in middle and high school were bad things. We cannot get enough of the adorkable storylines and nostalgic humor that have come along with the release of the second season of this coming-of-age hit, so why should we stop there? There are a ton of teen-centric shows just waiting to be discovered on Netflix, and we are going to binge-watch them all.