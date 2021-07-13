IMDb reveals top new TV shows of 2021

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleIMDb, the online source for movie, TV and celebrity content, has unveiled the Top 10 New Television Shows of 2021 (so far), based on IMDb user ratings. In addition to the popular ‘best of the year’ Top 10 lists IMDb reveals each December, its mid-year lists offer a sneak peek at breakout titles that have most resonated with IMDb users. Loki, from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, tops this list, with additional series including Amazon Prime Video’s Invincible (#2), Channel 4’s It’s a Sin (#3) and HBO’s Mare of Easttown (#4).

