2020 Team Picture Expected to Sell Out in Short Order. (Greensboro, NC) The Greensboro Grasshoppers will release a limited number of 2020 Team Pictures on Tuesday morning at 9:00 AM. These photos are 11” X 14”, hand-numbered from 1 to 250, and illustrate the unique and unfortunate 2020 season that never was, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They will sell for $30.00 and are only available by visiting the Hoppers Yard merchandise store at First National Bank Field. Should supplies last the pictures can also be purchased via telephone orders starting Wednesday July 28 at 9:00AM. Individuals are limited to one picture per person.