San Francisco, CA

Newly Renovated Golden Gate Heights Park To Open July 20

By Jamie Ferrell
Secret SF
Secret SF
 14 days ago

The new park includes a children’s playground, a nature exploration area, picnic area upgrades, and more.

We’ve lost count of how many newly renovated parks and playgrounds are popping up around the city, but this one in Golden Gate Heights is looking awesome! As part of the Let’s Play SF! initiative to make over some of SF’s most worn-out park and playgrounds, Golden Gate Heights Park is the most recent park to get a facelift. It’s had plans in the works since December 2019, and construction began in September 2020.

SF Rec and Parks will host a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, July 20 at 11:30am. which will feature a speaking program and giveaways! The playground, which previously held a dilapidated play structure surrounded by a chain link fence, now holds an exciting climbing structure, slides, spinners, and more. They’ve also improved  the upper lawn and entrance, added a nature exploration area, and upgraded the picnic area. The improvements will be exciting changes for both children and adults!

Image: SF Recreation & Parks

The Community Opportunity Fund Program from the 2012 Parks Bond has provided funds for this renovation, which was made possible thanks to the work of SF Recreation and Parks, SF Parks Alliance, Let’s Play SF!, and project manager Alexis Ward.

San Francisco is home to 179 total play areas, and many of them are being renovated! See our list of 10 recently renovated playgrounds to explore with the children in your life!

Featured image: SF Recreation & Parks

Secret SF

Secret SF

San Francisco, CA
Secret San Francisco tracks down the best things to do in the city, from quirky restaurants and hidden bars to the best exhibitions, shows and nightlife in the Bay Area.

 https://secretsanfrancisco.com
