Newly Renovated Golden Gate Heights Park To Open July 20

We’ve lost count of how many newly renovated parks and playgrounds are popping up around the city, but this one in Golden Gate Heights is looking awesome! As part of the Let’s Play SF! initiative to make over some of SF’s most worn-out park and playgrounds, Golden Gate Heights Park is the most recent park to get a facelift. It’s had plans in the works since December 2019, and construction began in September 2020.

SF Rec and Parks will host a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, July 20 at 11:30am. which will feature a speaking program and giveaways! The playground, which previously held a dilapidated play structure surrounded by a chain link fence, now holds an exciting climbing structure, slides, spinners, and more. They’ve also improved the upper lawn and entrance, added a nature exploration area, and upgraded the picnic area. The improvements will be exciting changes for both children and adults!

The Community Opportunity Fund Program from the 2012 Parks Bond has provided funds for this renovation, which was made possible thanks to the work of SF Recreation and Parks, SF Parks Alliance, Let’s Play SF!, and project manager Alexis Ward.

Featured image: SF Recreation & Parks