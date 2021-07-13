Cancel
Obituaries

Jacqueline Ann Coyne

Globe Gazette
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJacqueline Ann “Jackie” Coyne, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, beloved life partner, mother, daughter, sister, friend, gave her all and went to rest with God in Heavenly peace Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at a time when one of her favorite flowers, Hibiscus, were just beginning to bloom. Born August 29, 1975, in Jefferson, Iowa, she began her vibrant, loving, gifted life. Jackie loved writing poems, short stories, painting, drawing, reading, music, nature, traveling and cooking. She enjoyed exploring her genealogy and was an inexhaustible source of ideas, wit, joy, love, loyalty, beauty, creativity, laughter, insight, and surprises. Her life was a rare, beautiful, dynamic, compassionate, radiant, and all-too-brief event that passed through our lives, often putting others needs before her own.

