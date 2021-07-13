Cancel
PWG Seemingly Sell Out Their Mystery Vortex 7 Return Show

By Jozef Kostecki
ewrestlingnews.com
 15 days ago

PWG have seemingly sold out their Mystery Vortex 7 return show. The show, which is scheduled for August 1st of this year will be their first event in over nineteen months. Anyone who had tickets for PWG's KOBE event, and did not request a refund could transfer their ticket to the upcoming event. This comes after their KOBE event was cancelled as a result of the pandemic. After this, a limited number of tickets were made available yesterday (July 12th), and they sold out within two minutes.

