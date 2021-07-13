Cancel
Environment

EPA Announces an Additional $50 Million to Enhance Air Pollution Monitoring

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe EPA has announced that it will make $50 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding available to improve air quality monitoring in communities across the United States. The latest set of funding builds on the agency’s recent announcement of $50 million for environmental justice projects under the ARP, bringing the total to $100 million in EPA funding designated by Congress to address health outcome disparities from pollution and the COVID–19 pandemic.

Fort Collins, COPosted by
New Country 99.1

EPA Giving $200,000 to Fort Collins to Address Indoor Air Quality

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is giving $200,000 to the City of Fort Collins to tackle health and indoor air quality concerns in underserved communities. According to a press release from the City of Fort Collins, the funding will support the City's Healthy Homes Indoor Air Quality program, which informs residents about how they can improve their own indoor air quality.
Maumee, OHToledo Blade

Maumee works with EPA to address pollutants discharged into river

Almost 40 years ago, the city of Maumee had a remediation plan with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, according to Mayor Richard Carr, to address the excess of pollutants and sanitation runoff being discharged into the Maumee River. That plan was established in 1984, Mr. Carr said. After 1996, updates...
Indiana Statewbaa.org

EPA Considers Controlling PFAS, 60+ Other Pollutants In Drinking Water

The federal Environmental Protection Agency is considering making rules for more than 60 different contaminants in drinking water that aren’t regulated right now. That includes PFAS, a group of chemicals found in everything from nonstick pans to stain resistant carpets. They’ve also been found in firefighting foams that polluted the groundwater at Grissom Air Reserve Base near Kokomo and other military bases around the country.
Bristol, VAheraldcourier.com

EPA official: No findings — yet — in landfill air monitoring

BRISTOL, Va. — A month’s worth of air monitoring in response to complaints about overpowering odors from Bristol, Virginia’s landfill has, thus far, produced no significant or concerning findings, a federal Environmental Protection Agency official told Twin City residents Tuesday. Myles Bartos, a coordinator with the EPA’s Superfund division office...
Industrypfonline.com

EPA Announces New Electronic Manifest User Fees

On June 30, EPA announced the upcoming User Fees for fiscal years 2022 and 2023 (October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2023) for the e-Manifest system. EPA encourages the hazardous waste industry to adopt fully electronic manifesting as soon as possible so that industry members can take maximum advantage of the benefits and cost savings of electronic manifesting. However, EPA acknowledges that it will take time for industry to fully transition to electronic manifests.
Boston, MAWWLP 22News

Free air quality sensors available to monitor pollution

BOSTON (MassDEP) – The Baker-Polito Administration announced that $200,000 in grants is now available to communities to place 10 air quality sensors on homes, schools or businesses to measure fine particle pollution (PM2.5) throughout local neighborhoods. These small sensors produce data that will be displayed on the U.S. Environmental Protection...
Madison, WIAPG of Wisconsin

DNR and EPA to host air permit public engagement webinar

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), in collaboration with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), is holding a Public Engagement Webinar to teach the public how to participate in the air permit approval process. The two-part webinar will be held via Zoom on the afternoons of...
Politicswjol.com

Air Pollution Action Day

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has determined that an air pollution action day will be declared for the greater Chicago Metropolitan Area and is in effect until midnight CDT Monday night. An air pollution action day is declared when weather conditions are such that widespread ozone and or particulate levels...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

EPA to impose new limits on wastewater pollution from coal power plants

(CNN) — The Environmental Protection Agency announced Monday it intends to set more stringent standards on water pollution from coal power plants, reinstating regulations that the Trump administration had rolled back. It's a stark reversal from the position of the former President's administration, which rolled back dozens of Obama-era environmental...
Georgetown, SCwfxb.com

Santee Cooper Fined for Air Pollution at Three Plants

Santee Cooper is facing fines for air pollution at three of their plants. Regulators with The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control say the state-owned facility has released air toxins in violation of state permits at plants in Anderson, Georgetown and Berkeley counties. The culprits are elevated levels of soot and nitrogen oxide in which DHEC records show Santee Cooper has paid the $22-thousand dollar fine. The pollution at Georgetown County’s Winyah plant showed a 50 percent increase in pollution from 2018 testing in which DHEC also cited the plant for failing to operate mercury monitoring equipment. The company says it has plans to close that plant.
Pima County, AZrealestatedaily-news.com

PDEQ Issues Ozone Air Pollution Advisory

- Pima County Department of Environmental Quality is issuing a High Pollution Advisory for ground-level ozone air pollution for the Tucson metropolitan area. Individuals who are especially sensitive to air pollution may experience shortness of breath, coughing, throat irritation, wheezing and breathing discomfort. It is possible that ozone levels may be elevated this weekend, if weather conditions are similar.
Hoosick Falls, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Medical monitoring key part of proposed $65M settlement for Hoosick Falls residents, ex-EPA official says

Residents of the village of Hoosick Falls may soon see a measure of justice. A preliminary settlement of over $65 million has been hammered out to settle a federal lawsuit with three of the four polluters in a case which goes back to 2015 when residents of this Rensselaer County community discovered their drinking water was contaminated with Perfluorooctanoic Acids, or PFOAs.
Allegheny County, PAtubecityonline.com

Public Comments Sought on Air Monitoring Report

The Allegheny County Health Department is asking the public to provide feedback on its 2022 Air Monitoring Network Plan. A county spokesman said the Air Monitoring Network Plan is an annual report which provides a detailed description of how and where air pollution is monitored in Allegheny County, and is required by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

