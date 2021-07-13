Hecla Mining (HL) Announces Q2 2021 Production

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Copper Mountain Mining to C$5.25 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cormark upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.22.