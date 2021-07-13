Hecla Mining (HL) Announces Q2 2021 Production

Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) reported interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2021 (1H21) on Monday (26 July). We note that in 1H20, Group production volumes fell 46% YoY (vs 1H19) because Amplats had declared force majeure due to an explosion at its Anglo Converter Plant (ACP), at the Waterval smelter in Rustenburg, which was damaged after an explosion within the converter in February 2020. It is important to keep the 1H20 low base in mind when looking at the latest 1H21 results. This is also the reason why 1H20 cash cost per platinum ounce was unusually high. However, that disclaimer aside, Amplats recorded a good first half in terms of those things it can control such as costs and volumes, as volumes recovered to a normalised level, allowing unit costs to decline.
