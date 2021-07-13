Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Hecla Mining (HL) Announces Q2 2021 Production

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) today announced its preliminary silver and gold production for the second quarter of 2021.1. HIGHLIGHTS. Silver production of 3.5 million ounces, an increase of 4%...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Gold Production#Silver#Hecla Mining Lrb Hl#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Hecla Mining Company#Greens Creek#The Casa Berardi Mine#Ag#Au#Pb#Nevada Operations#Midas#N A 4 133#N A Casa Berardi Gold
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Receives “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Copper Mountain Mining to C$5.25 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cormark upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.22.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

286,246 Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Acquired by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 286,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,928,000. Optiver Holding B.V. owned 0.06% of Wheaton Precious Metals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Metal Miningmining.com

Osisko secures gold from Eldorado’s project in Brazil

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSX: OR) has agreed to as much as a 2.75% net smelter return royalty on a Brazilian gold project operated by Eldorado Gold (NYSE: EGO)(TSX: ELD) from Sailfish Royalty in a $10 million cash deal. Tocantinzinho is a permitted and construction-ready gold project located in Brazil’s Para...
Financial Reportsmining.com

Amplats H1 earnings soar, declares record dividend

South African miner Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) on Monday posted a near 7-fold increase in half-year earnings and paid a record dividend as higher metals prices and increased output boosted profit, sending its shares higher. The precious metals miner declared a record interim dividend of 175 rand per share, including...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Lundin Mining Announces Agreement to Sell Remaining Specialty Cobalt Business

TORONTO, July 27, 2021 /CNW/ - (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") announced today that its 24% owned subsidiary, Koboltti Chemicals Holding Limited, has entered into an agreement to sell its specialty cobalt business based in Kokkola, Finland ("Freeport Cobalt") to Jervois Mining Limited ("Jervois"). This business was no longer strategic to Lundin Mining following the sale of its interests in Tenke Fungurume in 2016 and the cobalt refinery in Kokkola in 2019.
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

Amplats Posts Record 1H21 Earnings on Higher PGM Prices

Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) reported interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2021 (1H21) on Monday (26 July). We note that in 1H20, Group production volumes fell 46% YoY (vs 1H19) because Amplats had declared force majeure due to an explosion at its Anglo Converter Plant (ACP), at the Waterval smelter in Rustenburg, which was damaged after an explosion within the converter in February 2020. It is important to keep the 1H20 low base in mind when looking at the latest 1H21 results. This is also the reason why 1H20 cash cost per platinum ounce was unusually high. However, that disclaimer aside, Amplats recorded a good first half in terms of those things it can control such as costs and volumes, as volumes recovered to a normalised level, allowing unit costs to decline.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Ethos Announces $2.0 Million Strategic Investment by Mr. Eric Sprott

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2021) - Ethos Gold Corp. (TSXV: ECC) (OTCQB: ETHOF) (FSE: 1ET) ("Ethos" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Private Placement") for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,000,000 in units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.32 per Unit. Mr. Eric Sprott, through 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation which is beneficially owned by him, has indicated his intention to subscribe for the entirety of the Private Placement.
Industryindianapolispost.com

Anglo Platinum pays record dividend as commodity prices skyrocket

Anglo American Platinum's "industry-leading returns" have seen the company ride out the Covid-19 wave. The company is sitting on a pile of R57.6 billion in net cash. The record R46.4 billion dividend paid to shareholders amounts to R175 per share. Anglo American Platinum has returned dazzling dividends to shareholders in...
Metal MiningShareCast

Anglo American Platinum H1 shines on higher prices

The precious metals miner, majority owned by Anglo American, said headline earnings of 46.4 billion rand (£2.26bn) in the six months to June 30, up from ZAR 6.9bn a year ago. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization increased to a record ZAR 63.3bn from ZAR 13.1bn as the dollar-denominated basket price per ounce sold jumped 47% year-on-year, and production rose 28%.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 3,349 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,648 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.17% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $24,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Mining Core Coin (MCC) Market Capitalization Tops $18,481.53

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001776 BTC. Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00040106 BTC. Internet Computer (ICP) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00119703 BTC. Filecoin...
Marketsinvesting.com

Engold Mines Inc (EGM)

EGM Securities Becomes Kenya’s First Online Trading Broker To Offer NSE Derivatives. 20 April 2021 – EGM Securities has become Kenya’s first online trading broker to offer derivative contracts on the NSE Derivatives Market. NSE derivatives contracts are based on... Marvel Discovery calls EGM to consider proposals to spin out...
GamblingStreetInsider.com

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) Announces Removal of VIE Structure and Disposal of Chinese Lottery Business

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. term strategy to create value across the cryptocurrency industry. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, and data center operation. The Company has deployed Bitcoin mining machines with a theoretical maximum total hash rate capacity of approximately 1,031.5 PH/s and owns the entire mining pool business operated under BTC.com, including the domain name BTC.com. The Company has also entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 7-nanometer cryptocurrency mining machine manufacturer, Bee Computing, to complete its vertical integration with its supply chain, increase its self-sufficiency and strengthen its competitive position.
Montana StateValley Press-Mineral Independent

Montana drops 'bad actor' case against Hecla Mining Co.

Montana's Department of Environmental Quality is dropping its lawsuit against a North Idaho-based company seeking to develop two large silver and copper mines in Northwest Montana. The decision prompted conservation groups involved in the case to allege political interference by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte, who promoted the projects on the...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

National Bank Financial Comments on Taseko Mines Limited’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Taseko Mines in a report released on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.
EconomyOEM Off-Highway

Komatsu Mining Corp. (formerly Joy Global Inc.)

More info on Komatsu Mining Corp. (formerly Joy Global Inc.) Komatsu Mining Corp. (formerly Joy Global Inc.) is a world-wide leader in manufacturing, distributing and servicing equipment for surface mining through P&H Mining Equipment and underground mining through Joy Mining Machinery. The company operates as a subsidiary of Komatsu America Corp.
Marketscharlottenews.net

Anaconda Mining Announces Q2 2021 Production Results and Strengthens Liquidity With $3 Million Revolving Credit Facility

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Anaconda Mining Inc. ('Anaconda' or the 'Company') (TSX:ANX) (OTCQX:ANXGF) is today announcing production results and certain financial information from the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 ('Q2 2021'). The Company is also pleased to announce it has obtained a $3 million credit facility with the Royal Bank of Canada ('RBC'), further strengthening its financial liquidity. All dollar amounts are in Canadian Dollars. The Company expects to file its second quarter financial statements and management discussion and analysis on or around July 29, 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy