Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

Cadence and UMC Collaborate on 22ULP/ULL Reference Flow Certification for Advanced Consumer, 5G and Automotive Designs

design-reuse.com
 14 days ago

Collaboration enables mutual customers to easily adopt the integrated Cadence digital full flow, which offers leading implementation and signoff technology for ultra-low power designs. SAN JOSE, Calif. and HSINCHU, Taiwan -- July 13, 2021 -- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) and United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), a...

www.design-reuse.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Cars
Local
California Cars
San Jose, CA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umc#Design Closure#Umc Collaborate#Cdns#22ulp Ull#Innovus#Tempus#Rtl#Gdsii#Ppa#Ir#Digital Signoff Group#Intelligent System Design#Ip#Hyperscale Computing#Fortune#Cadence Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
Related
Computersbostonnews.net

Neuromorphic Computing Market Unidentified Segments - The Biggest Opportunity Of 2021 | Hewlett-Packard, Samsung Electronics, Qualcomm

The Neuromorphic Computing is a platform that uses large integrationsystems which contains numerous analog systems that allows the replication of neuro-biological behaviors existing in a human's nervous system. The Neuromorphic Computing are effective for machine learning process and brain like thought process in cognitive computing. There has been significant rise in BrainScaleS physical model machine that implements analogue electronic models of 4 Million neurons and 1 Billion synapses on 20 silicon wafers and integrated into the HBP collaboratory. Further, increasing demand from the developing countries owing to growth in the SpiNNaker machine owing to increasing application in software support for neuromorphic machines configuration, operation and data analysis. The analogue or digital activities in neuromorphic chips and innovations expected to drive the demand for neuromorphic computing over the forecasted period.
ComputersLas Vegas Herald

Blockchain IoT Market Outlook: Competitive Intensity is Higher than Ever | Microsoft, Intel, Amazon.com, Ethereum Foundation

Blockchain empowers the IoT devices to enhance security and bring transparency to the IoT ecosystem. It offers a scalable and decentralized environment to IoT devices, platforms and applications. It provides opportunities for businesses to run smart operations. It allows devices to send data to private blockchain ledgers for inclusion in shared transactions with tamper-resistant records. It enables business partners to access and supply IoT data without the need for central control and management.
Businesscepro.com

Silicon Labs Divests Infrastructure, Automotive Unit for $2.75B

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), owner of Z-Wave, has announced the completion of the divestiture of its Infrastructure & Automotive business to Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) for $2.75 billion in an all-cash asset transaction. “I thank the dedicated team at both companies for executing a transformative transaction,” says Silicon Labs CEO...
Technologyaithority.com

Cadence Extends Digital Design Leadership with Revolutionary ML-based Cerebrus, Delivering Best-in-class Productivity And Quality of Results

Cerebrus uses unique ML technology to drive the Cadence RTL-to-signoff implementation flow, delivering up to 10X productivity and 20% PPA improvements for implementation. Built with a re-usable and transportable reinforced learning model that increases effectiveness with each use. Provides more efficient on-site and cloud compute resource management capabilities than traditional...
SoftwareElectronicsWeekly.com

Design kit for touchscreen human-IoT interfaces

Adlink has teamed up with Candera to provide a way to create touchscreen user interfaces for IoT applications – demonstrating it with a 2D – 3D washing machine GUI (graphical user interface). The tools are Adlink’s Rockchip PX30 SoC based I-PI Smarc IoT prototyping platform and Candara’s CGI Studio. “Intuitive...
Softwareaithority.com

Cloud Editions 21.3 Strengthens Information Management In The Cloud At Scale

OpenText announces a new customer data platform, a new AI-driven solution to uncover and remediate high-risk content and expanded cloud API services. OpenText™ (OTEX), announced the release of OpenText™ Cloud Editions (CE) 21.3, delivering innovations in the OpenText Cloud that will enable businesses of all sizes to become more intelligent, secure and connected.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Enterprise Video Content Management Market Is Booming Worldwide with IBM, Microsoft, Avaya, Google

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Enterprise Video Content Management Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Enterprise Video Content Management Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Enterprise Video Content Management market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Enterprise Video Content Management Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Digital Security Control Market is Booming Worldwide with Gemalto N.V., FireEye, Oberthur Technologies

The up-to-date coverage of the latest report Global Digital Security Control Market provides a detailed synopsis as well as a consistent evaluation of accurate profits over the forecasted timespan. Current trends, industry analysis, and growth development represented in the report are of great help for the new industry players entering the market. This market research report includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets with the understanding given for variation in the growth of the industry in particular regions, giving a specific investigation of the market status, venture plans, establishment and usage, value patterns.
TechnologyHPCwire

Cadence Extends Digital Design Leadership with ML-based Cerebrus Chip Explorer

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 22, 2021 — Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced the delivery of the Cadence Cerebrus Intelligent Chip Explorer, a new machine learning (ML)-based tool that automates and scales digital chip design, enabling customers to efficiently achieve demanding chip design goals. The combination of Cerebrus and the Cadence RTL-to-signoff flow offers advanced chip designers, CAD teams and IP developers the ability to improve engineering productivity by up to 10X versus a manual approach while also realizing up to a 20% better power, performance and area (PPA).
Softwareanandtech.com

Cadence Cerebrus to Enable Chip Design with ML: PPA Optimization in Hours, not Months

The design of most leading edge processors and ASICs rely on steps of optimization, with the three key optimization points being Performance, Power, and Area (and sometimes Cost). Once the architecture of a chip is planned, it comes down to designing the silicon of that chip for a given process node technology, however there are many different ways to lay the design out. Normally this can take a team of engineers several months, even with algorithmic tools and simulation to get a good result, however that role is gradually being taken over with Machine Learning methods. Cadence today is announcing its new Cerebrus integrated ML design tool to assist with PPA optimization – production level silicon is already being made with key partners as the tool directly integrates into Cadence workflows.
SoftwareEmbedded.com

New ML-based tool offers automated chip design flow optimization

Cadence Design Systems has introduced a new tool that uses machine learning (ML) to drive the Cadence RTL-to-signoff implementation flow, delivering what it said is up to 10X productivity and 20% PPA improvements. There’s no debating the fact that chip design is getting more and more complex as customers demand...
ElectronicsElectronic Engineering Times

Maxim Integrated Camera Cube Reference Design Enables AI at the Edge

The MAXREFDES178# camera cube executes low latency AI vision and hearing inferences on a coin cell power budget with reduced cost and size. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has launched the MAXREFDES178# camera cube reference design, which demonstrates how artificial intelligence (AI) applications previously limited to machines with large power and cost budgets can be embedded in space-constrained, battery-powered edge devices.
Cell PhonesElectronic Engineering Times

Microchip Accelerates Development of Automotive and Consumer Qi Transmitter

Article By : Microchip Technology Inc. Microchip's Qi 1.3 reference design includes everything needed to quickly develop a Qi 1.3 certified transmitter. The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) has recently released the Qi 1.3 specification that requires authentication for improved safety when transmitting up to 15W of power between a transmitter and a receiver.
Technologyeverythingrf.com

SiTune and MixComm Collaborate to Develop 5G mmWave Solutions

SiTune and MixComm have collaborated to develop 5G mmWave reference designs. The reference designs will be based on SiTune’s IceWings RF transceiver and MixComm’s mmWave solutions including the SUMMIT2629 Beamformer Front End IC and the ELIPSE3741 Antenna in Package, which was recently released. Both SiTune and MixComm have been recognized...
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Global Automotive Clutch Market to be Driven by Advancements in Automotive Technology and Growing Consumer Demand in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Automotive Clutch Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global automotive clutch market, assessing the market based on its segments like applications, manufacturing process and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
TechnologyElectronicsWeekly.com

Infineon and IDEX present reference design for biometric smartcards

Infineon and IDEX Biometrics have announced a reference design for biometric smart card architecture. The reference design leverages the combination of Infineon’s SLC38BML800 security controller with additional GPIO-interfaces and IDEX’s TrustedBio product. The design integrates the fingerprint sensor, the secure element, power management and communications to reduce the complexity of...
Businessdesign-reuse.com

Weebit completes design and tape-out of embedded ReRAM module

Memory module is integrated within a sub-system, enabling customers to fast-track their development and release new products. July 15, 2021 – Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT), a leading developer of next-generation semiconductor memory technologies, is pleased to announce that it has completed the design and verification stages of its embedded ReRAM module, and taped-out (released to manufacturing) a test-chip that integrates this module. This highly integrated test-chip will be used as the final platform for testing and qualification, ahead of customer production.
Technologydesign-reuse.com

Is analog IC fab renaissance in the works?

The Taiwan-based analog IC vendors are hitting new highs in the third quarter of 2021, and the growing availability of fab capacity seems to complement this boost in analog chip sales. This news is a harbinger of a supply chain realignment of analog, power management, and RF chips happening when semiconductor shortages are making headlines across the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy