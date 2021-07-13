Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

CareMax (CMAX) Soars as Related Cos Acquires a 9% Stake

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Shares of CareMax Inc (NASDAQ: CMAX) are up more than 10% in pre-open Tuesday after the company announced a partnership with Related Cos to develop senior health centers in underserved communities. "At Related, we aspire to innovate...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmax#Affordable Housing#Real Estate#Senior Housing#Cmax#Related Cos Acquires#Streetinsider Premium#Caremax Inc Lrb Nasdaq#The Related Companies Lp#De Novo Medical Centers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Housing
Related
California Statemodernreaders.com

Barclays PLC Grows Stake in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.20% of California BanCorp worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

Carlisle Cos. to acquire Henry Company for $1.575 billion in cash

Carlisle Cos. said Monday it is acquiring Henry Company, a provider of building envelope systems, from units of private-equity firm American Securities LLC for $1.575 billion in cash. Building envelope systems control the flow of air, water and energy in a building, keeping weather out and conditioned air in. The price is equal to 10.5 times Henry's adjusted EBITDA for the 12 months through May 31. Henry had revenue of $511 million in the period and adjusted EBITDA of $119 million. The deal is expected to generate pretax synergies of about $30 million by 2025 and to boost adjusted per-share earnings by $1.25 plus in the first full fiscal year after close. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter. "The acquisition is consistent with Carlisle's Vision 2025 to simplify our portfolio and strategically build scale with synergistic acquisitions in order to achieve $15 of earnings per share," Carlisle said in a statement. Shares were not yet active premarket, but have gained 24% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 15%.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Contrasting Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) and CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX)

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) and CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends. Insider and Institutional Ownership. 89.5% of CareMax shares are owned...
New York City, NYCommercial Observer

Mortgage REITs Benefit Street Partners and Capstead to Merge

Mortgage real estate investment trusts Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust (BSPRT) and Capstead Mortgage Corporation plan to merge into a new company, the REITs announced Monday. The newly combined firm — called Franklin BSP Realty Trust — plans to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker...
BusinessEntrepreneur

Locus Assigns $4 Mn For ESOP Buyback

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Locus, a future-ready platform that automates supply chain decisions, on Tuesday announced that it has designated $4 million for its ESOP buyback. The buyback is at par with the primary of the...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Pulmatrix (PULM) Appoints Anand Varadan to its Board

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: PULM), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary and non-pulmonary disease using its patented iSPERSE™ technology, today announced the appointment of Anand Varadan to its Board of Directors, effective July 26, 2021. Mr. Varadan brings expertise in commercialization and successful product launches. In addition, Mark Iwicki stepped down from his role on the Board of Directors effective July 23, 2021.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Vertu Capital and BDC Capital Announce Strategic Sale of Firmex

Exit highlights value generating partnership with high-growth tech firm. TORONTO, July 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Vertu Capital, a private equity fund specializing in high potential, Canadian-headquartered technology companies, and BDC Capital are pleased to announce the strategic sale of Firmex, a global SaaS-based provider of virtual data rooms, to Datasite®, a leading SaaS-based technology provider for global mergers and acquisitions (M&A) professionals.
BusinessPosted by
The Press

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Sells FlexXray

LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Levine Leichtman Capital Partners ("LLCP"), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, announced today that it has sold its portfolio company FlexXray Holdings, LLC ("FlexXray" or the "Company") to Warburg Pincus and Tilia Holdings. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. FlexXray is...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Select Equity Group L.P. Boosts Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 421.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,932 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $64,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Creatd (CRTD) Completes Acquisition of Controlling Stake in WHE

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRTD) completed its acquisition of a controlling stake of WHE Agency, following the Company's initial announcement of the proposed transaction in mid-June. WHE is a talent management and public relations agency dedicated to the representation and management of family- and lifestyle-focused influencers and digital creators. Bringing the WHE talent roster into the Creatd family is expected to benefit both Vocal and WHE's creator networks.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

The Carlyle Group (CG) to acquire LiveU

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. LiveU, the leader in live video streaming and remote production solutions, announced today that global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) has acquired the Company from Francisco Partners, a global investment firm that specializes in partnering with technology businesses. Details of the transaction, which is subject to regulatory approvals, are not being disclosed.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Discovery Communications (DISCK) CFO Buys ~$727K in Stock

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Discovery Communications (NASDAQ: DISCK) (NASDAQ: DISCA) (NASDA: DISKB) CFO, Gunnar Wiedenfels, bought 25,000 shares on 05/24 at $29.09. Wiedenfels bought the 'C' shares 'DISCK'. The CFO owns 75,000 shares direct after the purchase. Shares of the stock...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

CleanTech Acquisition Corp (CLAQU) Prices 15M Unit IPO at $10/unit

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: CLAQU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

Comments / 0

Community Policy