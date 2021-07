The Cuban people are rising up against their nation’s communist regime in the largest protests since the 1959 revolution. So, what is President Biden going to do about it?. On his recent trip to Europe, Biden announced that the United States was back and ready to lead the West in the struggle between the world’s democracies and autocracies. Well, here’s his chance. The Cuban regime is one of the world’s most enduring totalitarian dictatorships, but for the first time, it is facing an unprecedented confluence of events that could finally lead to its demise.