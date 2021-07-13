Cancel
Business

Stocks edge up on China exports, U.S. inflation data awaited

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

LONDON/HONG KONG (Reuters) - Global shares pushed to a record high on Tuesday, buoyed by better than expected Chinese export data as markets awaited the release of U.S. inflation data for further clues about the global economic recovery. The surprisingly strong Chinese data implied that global demand remained strong and...

www.streetinsider.com

