NEW YORK, NY, July 19, 2021 – Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) announced the appointment of Evelyn León Infurna as an independent director to its Board of Directors and as a member of its Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, effective immediately. Ms. Infurna brings broad capital markets perspective with more than 30 years of experience in real estate and corporate finance in various roles.