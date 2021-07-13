Provenance Gold Reports Drilling has begun at White Rock to Start Defining Core Mineralized Area
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2021) - Provenance Gold Corp. (CSE: PAU) (FSE: 3PG) (OTCQB: PVGDF) (the "Company" or "Provenance") announces the commencement of drilling on its White Rock property in the northeastern corner of Elko County, Nevada. This initial drilling is intended to define the stratigraphic and structural controls and grades within the extensive central area of sediment-hosted gold mineralization. The target mineralization extends across a 3.2km by 1.6km area centered on a complex dome structure that is believed to have formed on the upper plate of a system of thrust faults.
