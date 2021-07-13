Provenance Gold Reports Drilling has begun at White Rock to Start Defining Core Mineralized Area

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Taiga Gold Corp (CSE:TGC) ("Taiga") has received analytical results from SGO Mining Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of SSR Mining Inc. ("SSRM") (TSX: SSRM)(NASDAQ: SSRM) containing analytical results from drilling carried out in early 2021 on the Fisher Property (the "Property") located 125km east of La Ronge, Saskatchewan. The Property is contiguous to the north, south and east with SSRM's Seabee Gold Operation and is owned and operated by the Fisher Joint Venture ("Fisher JV"), comprised of 80% ownership by SSRM and 20% by TGC. 2021 Q1 drilling focussed on mineralization at the Mac North Zone, discovered earlier by SGO personnel. Analytical results from this program returned the highest gold values reported to date at Fisher, confirming the continuity and tenor of gold mineralization in this area. Drilling activity was suspended due to break-up conditions in early April and resumed in June 2021 (see TGC news release June 3rd, 2021). This current drilling activity has recently been concluded (details below).