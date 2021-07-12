Cancel
As ‘Black Widow’ sets a pandemic opening record, should you invest in Disney stock?

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel’s ‘Black Widow’ film smashed ‘F9’s’ pandemic opening weekend record of $70 million with $80 million. The film is distributed by Disney’s Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. DIS stock price reacted positively, surging more than 2.5% on Monday. Should you buy DIS shares?. Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) shares on Monday...

Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Black Widow’ Sets Early Release On Digital Platforms In August, DVD In September

Much like the character themselves in the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” “Black Widow” is dropping surprisingly early. Marvel Studios’ latest feature film is launching on all major digital platforms come August 10 and then on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on September 14. While that may see seem disastrously early — the early release can’t help but feel like Disney simply throwing in the towel on “Black Widow’s” theatrical release, following major second and third-week drops after a pandemic record-setting opening weekend — to be fair, the timing of the quick home release does have precedent, however, with recent, would-be Disney blockbusters – with “Mulan” and “Raya And The Last Dragon” both hitting video-on-demand to own after just one month. Then Blu-ray and DVD after two months, and finally free on Disney+ after three. So essentially, while many fans or pundits may want to sound alarm bells at “Black Widows” poor box office, this is their Premiere Access release strategy.
MoviesPosted by
Rolling Stone

‘Black Widow,’ ‘Cruella’ and 20 Other Movies to Stream on Disney+ Right Now

Disney+ saw a surge in signups over the past year, partially thanks to the premiere of Hamilton and Beyonce’s Black is King, but there’s more to the streaming service than musical films. Marvel dropped their highly-anticipated blockbuster, Black Widow on Disney+ this summer, and the streamer is home to hits like Black Panther, Pirates of the Caribbean and Avatar. Launched in November 2019, Disney+ has quickly become one of the most popular streaming platforms online, with a catalogue that includes almost all the films in the Disney canon, along with titles from the Marvel and Star Wars franchises. It’s also a great...
Moviesuncrazed.com

Cinema Owners Blame Disney For Poor ‘Black Widow’ Box Office Returns

Cinema owners in the US have blamed Disney+ for poor box office returns on Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’ despite breaking records. ‘Black Widow’ smashed box office records in the pre pandemic area, earning a massive $80 million in cinemas and $60 million on Disney+ in its opening weekend. Even with this...
Moviesthemainstreetmouse.com

Theater Companies Blast Disney for Making “Black Widow” Immediately Available on Disney+

Movie houses on Sunday were not very happy with The Walt Disney Co. following the release of the company’s recent Marvel Cinematic Universe film “Black Widow.” The film was held from theaters for a year following the COVID-19 pandemic in an attempt to get more seats filled in theaters upon its release. However, because the company simultaneously released the film on its Disney+ streaming service for an additional fee at the time of its release, theaters are saying it hurt the movie’s potential at the box-office.
MoviesPosted by
Cars 108

Movie Theaters Call Out Marvel For Putting ‘Black Widow’ on Disney Plus

Industry experts were shocked when Black Widow was beaten at the weekend box office by Space Jam: A New Legacy. But at least one group was apparently not surprised by this turn of events: Movie theater owners, who blamed the film’s big drop on Marvel and Disney’s strategy to release the film simultaneously in theaters and on their own Disney+ streaming service simultaneously.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Blaming Disney+ for the ‘Black Widow’ Drop Was Not a Smart Argument

After “Black Widow” dropped a whopping 67 percent in its second weekend, the National Association of Theater Owners dropped a bomb of its own with a press release that declared the Marvel movie proved “theatrical exclusivity is the way forward” and asked, “Why did such a well-made, well-received, highly anticipated movie underperform?” In its next breath, NATO answered its own question: “It demonstrates that an exclusive theatrical release means more revenue for all stakeholders in every cycle of the movie’s life.”
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Black Widow’s Reportedly The Most-Pirated Movie Of The Pandemic Era

One of the inevitable side effects to come with the increased competition in the streaming wars is a significant uptick in piracy, and anyone who says otherwise is kidding themselves. After all, there aren’t a lot of people out there either willing or financially able to shell out for multiple platforms on a monthly basis, with the data showing that the average household subscribes to two services.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Exhibitors slam Disney as Black Widow box office plummets

Although Disney was celebrating an apparent success with streaming and theatrical release of Black Widow pulling in close to $220 million combined across its opening weekend, the Marvel Studios release suffered a hefty drop at the box office in its second weekend, leading the National Association of Theatre Owners to slam Disney over its hybrid release model.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Theatre Owners Say Disney Screwed Up By Releasing Black Widow Digitally

For theater chains, the COVID pandemic was a nightmare worse than anything they could have imagined. Not only did they have to close their doors indefinitely, but major movies began simultaneously releasing in theaters and online. This was something they’ve campaigned against for years, with AMC publically announcing they were boycotting Universal movies after Trolls World Tour was the first pandemic movie to premiere online.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Black Widow Continues To Draw In Big Numbers On Disney Plus

Disney and Marvel are hardly going to be shouting from the rooftops about Black Widow suffering the steepest second weekend drop in the 24-film and thirteen-year history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but at least the prequel is continuing to post strong numbers on Premier Access, even if box office takings have fallen off an alarmingly steep cliff.
MoviesMovieWeb

Disney Blasted by Theater Owners as Black Widow Slumps in Week #2

As this weekend saw the biggest slump in first to second week takings in the history of the MCU franchise, US theater owner were quick to slam Disney's decision to put Black Widow up for rent on Disney+ Premier Access at the same time as its cinematic release, claiming the decision has driven down the potential box office takings of the movie as well as giving video pirates a perfect opportunity to steal money away from the industry.
Moviesmediapost.com

Theaters Not Happy About 'Black Widow' Box Office Decline, Blame Disney+

The second weekend of Walt Disney’s big action/fantasy film “Black Widow” has seen a sharp box-office decline -- and the National Association of Theatre Owners isn’t happy. It blames Disney’s simultaneous streaming-theater release of the movie. Comscore says “Black Widow” dropped 67% in its second weekend to $26.3 million. It...
Moviesepicstream.com

Black Widow Sets Disappointing Box Office Record After Triumphant Opening

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Black Widow's impressive opening haul pretty much proved that movie houses are back in business after over a year since the coronavirus pandemic struck the entire globe. However, despite its record-setting box office haul of a whopping $80 million, the Scarlett Johansson film's theatrical performance plummeted by over 67% on its second week in cinemas.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Steals Ball Away From ‘Black Widow’ With $31M+ Opening, Best For Family Pic & WB During Pandemic

Sunday AM Update: Refresh for more analysis Even with Space Jam: A New Legacy in homes on HBO Max, Warner Bros. proves again that when they shell out on TV spots, they can open the film in movie theaters to a solid number, and in this case it was the best 3-day we’ve seen for a family film during the pandemic with $31.65M. That’s also the best for Warner Bros. beating Godzilla vs. Kong‘s big Easter opening of $31.625M by a smidge and also the best opening for director Malcolm D. Lee, beating the opening weekend of Girls Trip by $31.2M.
Moviescosmicbook.news

Black Widow Box Office Tanks In Second Weekend; Disney Plus Not A Factor

As expected, the Black Widow box office for its second weekend is estimated to drop near 70% from its opener, which would be the most drop ever by a Marvel movie. Black Widow is estimated to bring in $25.6 million this weekend, a drop of 68% following its $80 million opening, an opening much lower than the estimated $90-100 million opening it was expected to bring in.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Why Disney’s ‘Black Widow’ Premium VOD Reveal Rattled Hollywood

Until now, the major studios have been loath to disclose viewership numbers for movies sent to the home simultaneously because of the pandemic. Perception is everything. A day after The Walt Disney Co. announced that Marvel Studios’ Black Widow debuted to $218.8 million — including $60 million from Disney+ Premier Access and $158.8 million in global box office — the company’s stock jumped 4 percent July 12 while theater stocks dipped across the board.

Comments / 0

