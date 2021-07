The turnaround has seemingly taken forever. Actually, the professional... Larry Culp was brought in to try to fix the company in October of 2018, after what seemed like a valiant attempt by an overwhelmed John Flannery who was the first to attempt to unwind 16 years of mismanagement, debt accumulation and reputational damage under former CEO Jeff Immelt. Little over a year later, the global pandemic hit nearly all sectors of the economy, certainly not sparing the industrials.