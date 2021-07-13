Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

George Mason University tech mentorship program to expand support to early stage tech companies across the commonwealth, with help from GO Virginia grant

gmu.edu
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFairfax, VA—Mason Enterprise at George Mason University has been awarded a GO Virginia grant to expand its network of tech mentors. The funding will support the Innovation Commercialization Assistance Program (ICAP), a program under the Virginia Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network, doubling its capacity to assist technology and innovation-driven startups across Virginia.

www2.gmu.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
State
Washington State
Fairfax, VA
Business
Fairfax, VA
Education
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Education
State
Virginia State
City
Fairfax, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#George Mason University#Tech Companies#Icap#Sbdc Rrb Network#The Virginia Sbdc Network#The Virginia Sbdc#Www Gmu Edu#Mason Media Contact#Office Of The Provost
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Virginia Tech
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Education
Related
Virginia StateWSET

Small tech businesses in Virginia to be awarded $3.4M in grants

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday that 34 small technology-focused businesses in Virginia will receive a total of $3.4 million in Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) grants. The grants will commercialize research in an array of sectors: agricultural and environmental technologies, autonomous systems, clean energy, cybersecurity, data analytics,...
Orlando, FLbizjournals

Black Orlando Tech expands its entrepreneurship programs and more

Black Orlando Tech's programs meant to shepherd more minorities into tech careers and entrepreneurship are growing. The Orlando-based nonprofit this summer kicks off the second iterations of its Startup Series and Tech Cohort programs, meant to train entrepreneurs and aspiring tech workers. The programs have grown dramatically since their start in 2020. For example, Black Orlando Tech expects 50 people to participate in the Startup Series this year, up from 10 people last year, Communications Chair Kelda Senior told Orlando Inno.
Virginia Statesportswar.com

Virginia tech brand is as strong as ever and growing

Virginia Tech has what has always made it great; a beautiful campus and strong academics. But it’s appeal spans the entire state, from VA beach to NOVA to Richmond to the Shenandoah to Roanoke to southwest Virginia. Enhance that now with a new grad center in Alexandria and growth and improvements to the Blacksburg campus. All of that strength feeds a top tier ACC athletic program. We don’t have Michael Jordan, but other then that, Virginia Tech can and does go toe to toe with the rest of our ACC rivals.
Cedar Rapids, IAKCRG.com

Clarke University receives grant to expand peer mentor program

The University of Iowa's College of Education says it will train seven dozen students to address a shortage of mental health experts in rural Iowa in the next four years. Police arrest protesters during Des Moines city council meeting. Updated: 2 hours ago. Police arrested four protesters during a city...
IndustryGainesville.com

Grant program open for energy and tech-related startups

Energy and tech-related startups can now apply to receive $100,00 in grant funding to bring their game-changing ideas to life and help support Florida’s economic growth. The program, 35 Mules, is the first in-house innovation hub powered by Florida Power & Light Company (FPL). The program provides entrepreneurs with funding and access to financial and marketing mentors, Fortune 200 executive coaching, advanced technology solutions, business services and world-class facilities.
Huntington, WVHerald-Dispatch

New aviation program influences company’s decision to expand to West Virginia

HUNTINGTON — Thoroughbred Aviation, central Kentucky’s largest aviation maintenance and avionics provider, is expanding operations with the opening of a facility at Huntington Tri-State Airport, Joe Otte, the company’s vice president, announced on Thursday. Thoroughbred officials said the soon-to-launch Marshall University and Mountwest Community & Technical College Aviation Maintenance Technology...
Indiana StateTribune-Star

Ivy Tech and Indiana State University expand Pathway to Blue program

Ivy Tech Community College, in partnership with Indiana State University, have expanded the Pathway to Blue program for the 2021-22 academic year. This invite-only program offers students a bridge from high school to Indiana State through Ivy Tech. This summer, 32 students participated in orientation on July 9 to prepare to start classes in fall.
Virginia StateWSET

Virginia small businesses affected by COVID to receive $353M

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WSET) — Gov. Ralph Northam announced a $353 million budget proposal for the American Rescue Plan Monday. The plan is to boost recovery among Virginia’s small businesses and industries hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. At an event in Virginia Beach, Gov. Northam and several other government...
Zionsville, INWISH-TV

120Water program aims to spark talent wave

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Zionsville-based 120Water has launched a Technical Assistance Program to not only provide support to clients across the country, but also give real-world experience to students. The program, launched in partnership with the O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs at Indiana University, gives graduate students the opportunity to serve as consultants for more than 90 communities. 120Water co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Megan Glover says the program was created to address several needs.
Louisiana Statelatechsports.com

LA Tech Athletics Unveils THRIVE Program to Support Student-Athlete NIL

Part of the Louisiana Tech Athletics mission statement is to aid student-athletes in maximizing their potential in mind, body and spirit. The department will be now building on this commitment as Bulldog and Lady Techster student-athletes will have the opportunity to maximize on their name, image and likeness (NIL) through the THRIVE program.
Technologyxrock1039.com

Indiana Department of Workforce Development and Ivy Tech Team Up with Amazon Web Services to Provide Tech Skills Training

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development and Ivy Tech Community College have teamed up with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to allow access to cloud computing education courses and certifications in high schools and community colleges across the state. The initiative announced Monday seeks to train, upskill, and certify at least 5,000 Hoosiers over the next two years to qualify for cloud computing jobs in their local communities.In support of this initiative, AWS has committed to provide education institutions with free professional development, technical training, and a select number of certification exams for educators who will begin teaching cloud computing courses to their students starting next fall. AWS education programs provide education institutions with ready-to-teach, cloud computing curriculum that prepares students for in-demand cloud jobs and industry-recognized AWS Certifications. Education institutions across the state are invited to participate in AWS education programs, including high school, career and technical education sites, community colleges, and universities.
Maryland Stateamericanmilitarynews.com

A Maryland widow put her million-dollar mansion on the market. Then sovereign citizens moved in.

Valued at $1.5 million, the Falls Road home has it all. Hidden among trees on 2 acres with an elegant outdoor terrace overlooking lush green forest, the 2½-story mansion boasts a stone fireplace and vaulted wood-beam ceilings, six bedrooms and five bathrooms, a deluxe butler’s pantry and indoor pizza oven and large windows across the walls of the 10,000-square-foot space. There’s even a treehouse with a wraparound porch.
Americasdiscoverestevan.com

Seniors Income Plan Benefits Increase

The provincial government increased the maximum monthly benefit for the Seniors Income Plan this month. It was also announced the maximum benefit for the program will be increased by $30 a year for the next two years. The maximum monthly benefit is going from $270 to $300 a month for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy