George Mason University tech mentorship program to expand support to early stage tech companies across the commonwealth, with help from GO Virginia grant

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development and Ivy Tech Community College have teamed up with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to allow access to cloud computing education courses and certifications in high schools and community colleges across the state. The initiative announced Monday seeks to train, upskill, and certify at least 5,000 Hoosiers over the next two years to qualify for cloud computing jobs in their local communities.In support of this initiative, AWS has committed to provide education institutions with free professional development, technical training, and a select number of certification exams for educators who will begin teaching cloud computing courses to their students starting next fall. AWS education programs provide education institutions with ready-to-teach, cloud computing curriculum that prepares students for in-demand cloud jobs and industry-recognized AWS Certifications. Education institutions across the state are invited to participate in AWS education programs, including high school, career and technical education sites, community colleges, and universities.