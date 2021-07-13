George Mason University tech mentorship program to expand support to early stage tech companies across the commonwealth, with help from GO Virginia grant
Fairfax, VA—Mason Enterprise at George Mason University has been awarded a GO Virginia grant to expand its network of tech mentors. The funding will support the Innovation Commercialization Assistance Program (ICAP), a program under the Virginia Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network, doubling its capacity to assist technology and innovation-driven startups across Virginia.www2.gmu.edu
Comments / 0