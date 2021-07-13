Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

'The Bachelorette' recap: A shocking and heartbreaking exit rocks the house

By George Costantino
Posted by 
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g267O_0avGdkVt00

The Bachelorette continued Monday with one suitor's shocking and heartbreaking exit, leaving the rest of the men doubting where they stand with Katie.

The episode started with a friendly competition for the remaining 12 men, cooked up by Katie and mentors Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe. The three wanted to find out who among the suitors -- to borrow a phrase from a classic Seinfeld episode -- was "the master of his own domain."

Dubbed "Operation: WOWO," the men made a promise to refrain from "self-care" for the remainder of the competition.

Back to the real business at hand, Justin got the first one-on-one date -- a dress rehearsal of sorts for their potential big day in which he and Katie had to write and recite their wedding vows.

Katie admitted the date was tough for her and tearfully explained that her dad, whom she'd lost to cancer, could not give her away. She also revealed that she'd learned shortly before his death that he was not her biological father. Despite her real father's attempt to reach out, Katie said he could never replace the man who raised her.

Justin's promise to support Katie and be there for her "no matter what," along with his ability to listen to her, resonated with her. Katie believed his caring nature would make him a great husband and awarded him the date rose. Afterwards, they slow-danced to MAX performing his song, "Butterflies."

Next, Katie enlisted RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars winners Shea Couleé and Monét X Change in a group date that engaged Blake, Andrew, Michael A., Greg, Aaron, Mike P., Brendan, James, Tre and Hunter in a "great royal debate" to prove why they deserved to remain in the competition with Katie, instead of the other suitors.

When pressed to pick the man they thought was the least compatible with Katie, Hunter was the unanimous choice, arousing her suspicions. Later, at the after-party, James, Tre and Aaron used their time with Katie to try and cast more doubt in her mind about Hunter's character, leaving the bachelorette confused and sick to her stomach -- literally. She abruptly ended the date, informing the men that they would not be getting a rose.

Another one-on-one date, this time with Connor B., started out with a special double date featuring Bristowe and her fiancé Jason Tartick. Beforehand, Katie admitted that she and Connor are still in the "friend-zone" and hoped the date would change that. After one last kiss between the two failed to ignite a "spark," Katie informed Connor he would be going home.

In a break with tradition, Connor personally told the remaining suitors he was leaving, leading to an emotional goodbye that left them all shell-shocked because the Tennessee-based math teacher was once considered the one to beat. His departure caused everyone to doubt their own futures with Katie.

The tension grew more intense after Katie canceled the pre-rose ceremony cocktail party, revealing she'd already made up her mind. Fed up with the drama, she sent James, Tre, Aaron and Hunter home.

The Bachelorette airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
408
Followers
4K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn Bristowe
Person
Brendan
Person
Rupaul
Person
James
Person
Tayshia Adams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio#The Bachelorette#Seinfeld#Mon T X Change#Blake Andrew#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

New Fan Theory Identifies ‘Bachelorette’ Katie Thurston’s Shocking End & Winner

A fan theory is floating around about how Katie Thurston gets to her final rose and who she gives it to. So far fans know for sure her season of The Bachelorette wrapped up filming a week early. However, nobody seems to know exactly what happened to get to that point. Now, there is a theory that actually makes a lot of sense and also lines up with a few things Katie has said. Keep reading to find out but remember some spoilers are ahead!!
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

Did Blake Moynes Mom Emily Just Spoil ‘The Bachelorette’?

As seen throughout previous seasons things slip. Things get said on social media or pics and videos leak out. Bachelor Nation is pretty die-hard when it comes to spoilers and figuring out who wins. Since the entire season has been filmed in one location, spoilers for Reality Steve have been harder to come by. So, fans dig and they dig deep. Now, a comment has been shared on a TikTok about Blake Moynes that has many wondering if it’s a hint or a slip. Warning!!! Huge Spoilers Ahead.
TV & VideosCosmopolitan

Reality Steve Just Dropped THE Most Major 'Bachelor in Paradise' Spoiler

Um, hi there, are you casually in the mood for some Bachelor in Paradise intel? Same, though nothing could have prepared me for the tea Reality Steve just spilled. But before we get into it, it goes without saying that you're about to find out what happens in Paradise, making this entire article a massive spoiler. In fact, lemme just....
TV & VideosPosted by
The US Sun

Bachelorette fans ‘furious’ and ‘devastated’ after Katie Thurston sends home ‘sweet’ Connor Brennan in shock elimination

BACHELORETTE fans said they’re “furious” and “devastated” after Katie Thurston sent home “sweet” Connor Brennan. The shock elimination took place during Monday’s episode. The 30-year-old made the decision to send home Connor after she admitted to feeling like they were stuck in the “friend zone.”. Following their one on one...
TV & VideosPosted by
StyleCaster

‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Katie Throws Up After a Contestant Is Outed as a Superfan

Wedding vows, drag queens, drama and tears: A lot went down during last night’s episode of The Bachelorette. It starts with Katie Thurston sitting down with Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams to propose a…challenge for the men. Katie begins coyly saying that she wants the contestants to withhold from their “self-care.” Kaitlyn and Tayshia don’t quite understand her meaning, so Katie bluntly says that a “friendly handshake with themselves” is a no-go. Kaitlyn is tasked with delivering the news to the men, much to their dismay. Virgin Mike P. is unfazed. “I’ve been mastering this my whole life,” he admits.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Us Weekly

Shocking Reality TV Exits

Rife with scandal or just the right time to walk away? Stassi Schroeder, Lauren Conrad and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi are among the reality stars who left their shows in surprising fashion. Schroeder, for one, was fired from Vanderpump Rules after eight seasons alongside costar/frenemy Kristen Doute. Bravo confirmed their departures...
TV & VideosCosmopolitan

Meet Michelle Young's Potential 'Bachelorette' Contestants!

ABC just went ahead and dropped 35 potential contestants for Michelle Young's upcoming season of The Bachelorette—but please be advised that not everyone is expected to make the cut. So far, we only know the first names, ages, and hometowns of Michelle's contestants, but expect more info (like bios and official headshots) once ABC has finalized the cast. And of course, Reality Steve is out here doing the Bachelor Lord's work and gathering Instagram handles, though everyone is likely private thanks to ABC's pretty strict rules.
TV Showscartermatt.com

The Bachelorette spoilers: First look at Michelle Young’s guys!

Sure, we know that there is a new episode of The Bachelorette tonight starring Katie Thurston, but why not take a moment to look ahead?. Today, ABC revealed for the first time some of the men who may be taking part in Michelle Young’s upcoming season set to premiere this fall. Note that we say “may” here because a couple of them could end up being cut or switched out. More than likely, one of the guys in the Facebook post below will be getting her final rose at the end of the season.
RelationshipsUS Magazine

They Do! Bachelorette’s Ben Zorn Marries Stacy Santilena Nearly 2 Years After Engagement

Signed, sealed and delivered! Ben Zorn and Stacy Santilena tied the knot in a romantic ceremony on Saturday, July 24. “Stacy and I are so ecstatic to finally have our wedding! After delaying it a year and having our baby boy, Logan, we looked forward to it for so long,” he told Us Weekly exclusively. “Everything was perfect we were surrounded by friends and family from all chapters in our life in one of our favorite parts of California.”
Seattle, WASeattle Times

‘The Bachelorette’ recap: A goodbye that got everyone sobbing

Breakups on “The Bachelorette” aren’t usually all that emotional. Whittling down the list of suitors is part of the game, like knocking down bowling pins. It’s gotta happen. (Don’t hate the bowler, hate the game.) Still, Katie Thurston’s surprise goodbye to sweet schoolteacher Connor Brennan had everyone sobbing. And we mean everybody, from our hometown girl from Renton, to Connor, to the other suitors who usually like it when people who aren’t them go home.
TV & Videos6abc

'Bachelorette' Katie makes shocking elimination to get to her final 4

NEW YORK -- This is a make-or-break week for the men's relationships with Katie as she will eliminate three of her seven remaining men, and those four will be guaranteed hometown dates. Katie told Tayshia and Kaitlyn that she doesn't know if she should strengthen her biggest relationships or use the one-on-one time to explore the men she doesn't know as well. Katie said she doesn't yet know who her final four will be.
TV ShowsRefinery29

The Bachelorette Season 17, Episode 7 Recap: Cuddle Queens & Broken Dreams

Katie is down to her final seven on The Bachelorette, but it feels like she’s down to her final five. That’s because we enter the episode with two guys — Mike P. and Brendan — who we’ve barely seen and who haven’t had one-on-one dates. The episode opens with all the men talking about how Mike and Brendan really need those dates, and Katie telling Tayshia and Kaitlyn that she isn’t sure whether to give the one-on-ones to men who haven’t had them or to guys she really wants to further develop her relationships with. That really says it all, doesn’t it? Katie doesn’t see strong relationships forming with Brendan and Mike. Still, it’s a surprise when the first one-on-one goes to Greg.

Comments / 0

Community Policy