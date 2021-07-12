Pro picks two undervalued stocks with potential for significant upside

With the travel & tourism industry observing a downtrend due to the fears of another infectious wave, Boeing (NYSE: BA) is likely to observe slow near-term demand for its aircraft. Moreover, the company is yet to restart the production of MAX aircraft later this year – a key factor weighing on the top line. Per Q1 filings, Boeing is expecting to increase MAX’s production to 31 per month by early-2022. However, the stock is a good pick for long-term gains as new aircraft orders by United Airlines and Southwest Airlines indicate strong air traffic demand in the coming years. Notably, the increase in Boeing’s long-term debt obligations has largely been due to piled-up inventories. Trefis highlights the quarterly trends in revenues, earnings, stock price, and expectations for Q2 2021 in an interactive dashboard analysis, Boeing Earnings Preview.
