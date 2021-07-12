Cancel
Stocks

Pro picks two undervalued stocks with potential for significant upside

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDan Genter says Phillips 66 is one of the most undervalued energy stocks. The RNC Genter Capital Management CEO sees upside potential in Altria. Shares of both companies are about 20% up on a year-to-date basis. “Phillips 66 is certainly one of the most undervalued names in the energy complex...

Comments / 0

StocksForbes

Why Dish Network Stock Looks Undervalued Even After 130% Jump

After a rise of over 130% from its March 2020 lows, at the current price of $42 per share, Dish Network stock (NASDAQ. ) still looks undervalued. Dish Network’s stock price has rallied from $18 to $42 off the recent bottom compared to the S&P which moved 90%. The rally was driven by the company posting better than expected results from Q2 2020 to Q1 2021. Also, the announcement that Dish Network has decided to partner with cloud computing giant Amazon.
Stocksinvezz.com

Here’s why Tilray shares are up nearly 30% on Wednesday

Tilray swings to an unexpected profit in the fiscal fourth quarter. The cannabis company remained in loss in fiscal 2021 as a whole. Shares of the Canadian firm are up nearly 30% on Wednesday. Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) said on Wednesday it concluded the fiscal fourth quarter with a surprise...
MarketsBusiness Insider

Radware Stock Gains As Colliers Upgrades From Neutral To Buy, Sees 31% Upside

Colliers analyst Catharine Trebnick upgraded Radware Ltd (NASDAQ:RDWR) to Buy from Neutral with a $40 price target, implying a 31% upside. The rating follows the company's Q2 earnings beat and the increase in the Q3 outlook. Trebnick believes the outlook could prove to be conservative due to the potential for...
StocksBusiness Insider

Mild Upside Called For Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Wednesday wrote a finish to the three-day slide in which it had fallen more than 20 points or 0.7 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 3,140-point plateau and it's likely to be fairly rangebound again on Thursday. The global...
Stocksinvesting.com

3 ‘Perfect 10’ Stocks With Double-Digit Upside

There are nearly 10,000 stocks traded daily on the public markets, and that’s just on Wall Street. Collectively, they generate an enormous amount of raw data – price movements, earnings results, analyst reviews, company announcements. All of this will impact investor decisions, which in turn add to the list of data to consider. It’s enough to make your head spin.
Marketsinvesting.com

4 Undervalued Computer Hardware Stocks to Grab Before They Move Higher

The rising demand for efficient and high-capacity data storage devices and solutions amid the continuing digital transformation, and increasing use of advanced technologies for remote activities, should keep driving the computer hardware industry’s growth. Therefore, we think prominent hardware companies HP (HPQ), Toshiba (OTC:TOSYY), Lenovo (LNVGY), and Sharp (OTC:SHCAY) that look undervalued at their current price levels could be solid bets now. Let’s discuss.The continuing spread of the Delta variant of the COVID-19 in several countries may compel many businesses to return to fully remote operations. Also, several enterprises are adopting a hybrid working model as a long-term solution. So, an increasing need for devices to stay operational remotely and the rising demand for high-capacity data storage devices amid the global digital transformation of almost every industry should keep driving the computer hardware industry’s growth.
StocksValueWalk

RSVP: Changebridge Capital To Unveil Two Under The Radar Stock Picks

ValueWalk will host a webinar with Ross M. Klein, CFA of Changebridge Capital on August 3rd at 2PM EST share. Ross will detail two new under the radar stock picks which have minimal coverage! Sign up here to attend the conference. Background on Ross M. Klein. Ross Klein, CFA is...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.56, but opened at $10.85. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Black Stone Minerals shares last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 3,202 shares.
EconomyForbes

Will Boeing Stock Observe An Upside Post Earnings?

With the travel & tourism industry observing a downtrend due to the fears of another infectious wave, Boeing (NYSE: BA) is likely to observe slow near-term demand for its aircraft. Moreover, the company is yet to restart the production of MAX aircraft later this year – a key factor weighing on the top line. Per Q1 filings, Boeing is expecting to increase MAX’s production to 31 per month by early-2022. However, the stock is a good pick for long-term gains as new aircraft orders by United Airlines and Southwest Airlines indicate strong air traffic demand in the coming years. Notably, the increase in Boeing’s long-term debt obligations has largely been due to piled-up inventories. Trefis highlights the quarterly trends in revenues, earnings, stock price, and expectations for Q2 2021 in an interactive dashboard analysis, Boeing Earnings Preview.
Stocksinvezz.com

Alibaba stock price keeps getting cheaper: is it a buy?

Alibaba stock price crashed on Tuesday. The decline happened after China added more regulations on the tech sector. We explain whether the stock is a buy or sell. The Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) stock price crashed to the lowest level since May 2020 after China intensified its crackdown against technology companies. The stock declined by more than 10% in Hong Kong and by more than 4% in premarket trading. It has fallen by more than 40% from its highest point this year, bringing its total market cap to more than $519 billion.
Stocksinvezz.com

Dent, VeChain, Cake price analysis roundup

There are rumors that Amazon could start accepting Bitcoin for payments. Bitcoin briefly surged above $40,000 for the first time in nearly six weeks. The cryptocurrency market remains supported; Bitcoin briefly surged above $40,000 for the first time in nearly six weeks, which also supports the price of Dent (DENT), VeChain VET/USD, and Cake (CAKE). The positive news is that Amazon could start accepting Bitcoin for payments this year while Jack Dorsey, the current Chief Executive Officer of Twitter, said he would integrate Bitcoin into Twitter’s products.
Stocksinvezz.com

Goldman Sachs files a DeFi ETF application with the US SEC

The fund is titled Goldman Sachs Innovate DeFi and Blockchain Equity ETF. Per the filing, the ETF seeks to expose investors to the blockchain and DeFi sectors. Crypto adopters claim the fund is not a DeFi ETF because it comprises stocks of mainstream firms. Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS), a leading...
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Boeing (BA) Earnings Beat Marks a Multi Year Inflection to Potential Upside Surprises

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Boeing (NYSE: BA) reported a surprise profit as Q2 EPS of $0.40, came in $1.12 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.72). This was despite Revenue missing consensus at $17 billion versus the consensus estimate of $17.78 billion. After multiple YEARS of negative surprises, this could mark the turning point of the potential for positive surprises.

