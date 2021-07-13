Cancel
'WandaVision'? 'Mare of Easttown'? 'Ted Lasso'? Taking a look at today's possible Emmy nominations

By Stephen Iervolino
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 13 days ago
The pandemic year's best of the best in television will be hailed at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time Tuesday, when the nominations for the 73rd Emmy Awards are revealed.

Emmy winning father-daughter team Ron Cephas Jones from This Is Us and Blindspotting's Jasmine Cephas Jones will do the honors. Nominations will stream live at on Emmys.com.

The pandemic year devastated the entertainment industry, with shutdowns and delays that took sure-bets like Better Call Saul, Stranger Things and Ozark out of the running for this year.

While locked-down viewers meant big numbers for Marvel Studios' first small-screen spin-off WandaVision, many predict the show will enchant Emmys voters -- particularly for scene stealer Kathryn Hahn as Agnes/Agatha Harkness.

Another all-but-sure nominee in the Limited Series category is HBO's Mare of Easttown and its lead, Emmy and Oscar winner Kate Winslet. Ditto goes for Netflix's Golden Globe-winning The Queen's Gambit.

The void left by some shows could mean Disney+'s other major release, The Mandalorian, could return to the Emmy stage this year, with a better shot at the Best Drama category than it previously had. In the comedy category, Jason Sudekis' AppleTV+ show Ted Lasso seems another sure thing, seeing as Schitt's Creek swept the category last year.

Other favorites going into Tuesday's announcement include Netflix's steamy Bridgerton and HBO's acclaimed-but-ultimately cancelled Lovecraft Country.

The 73rd Emmys will be held live and in person from on Sunday, September 19 at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS.

