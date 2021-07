Unless you’ve been in a bivy cave on Changabang for the past two years you know Olympic climbing begins next week. See schedule here. What you probably don’t know is that the Climbing and Gym Climber editors will be posting results as soon as they are known, and that we’ll follow those with expert analysis from leading climbing authorities including John Burgman and Alex Johnson. On the ground in Tokyo we’ve partnered with Yamamoto Hiroaki and Kimiko Ohata, editors for the Japanese climbing magazine Rock and Snow, to provide on-the-scene reports. The crew from Louder Than 11 will be there as well, feeding us photos.