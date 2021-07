For the first time in more than a year, the United Soybean Board got together in Missouri for its summer meeting to lay out new plans. “The farmer checkoff investments, we included projects across supply, marketplace and demand action teams; we approved new projects that are designed to drive innovation, increase value and create additional demand for U.S. soybeans,” said Steve Reinhard, director of USB. “Ultimately that results back to profitability for U.S. soybean farmers.”