Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Capitol Fax.com - Your Illinois News Radar

capitolfax.com
 14 days ago

As I write this, two of the three national credit rating agencies have upgraded the State of Illinois' rating in a week's time. And the only remaining holdout owes us one. Bigtime. As you know, Moody's Investors Service upgraded its Illinois rating by a notch in late June, and S&P...

capitolfax.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Rauner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Economy#Fitch Ratings#Debt Service#Capitol Fax Com#Illinois News Radar#S P Global Ratings#The General Assembly#Reuters#Congress#Republican#Democratic#The U S Senate#Fy21#Illinoisans#Capitolfax
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Politics
Related
Illinois Statetelegraphherald.com

Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin news in brief

CHICAGO — Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced his widely anticipated bid for re-election Monday and acknowledged his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic will be the overarching issue in the 2022 race. “When I ran for governor four years ago, I could not have imagined that I would end up leading...
Illinois Statecapitolfax.com

What an improved credit rating could mean for Illinois

* Brenden Moore looks at what could happen in the wake of the state’s recent credit upgrades…. Despite having the worst credit rating of any state, Illinois has not had issues finding investors to buy its “paper,” with many viewing the state’s risk of default as minimal. […]. “Illinois has...
Lotterycapitolfax.com

Pritzker to sign cannabis trailer bill this morning

Governor JB Pritzker is hours away from signing a bill into law that will change how marijuana licenses are doled out. It comes after a lot of controversy and outrage about the program. There are zero minority owned or even female owned dispensaries in the state. “If I live in...
Illinois Stateclassichits106.com

Northern Illinois couple latest charged in Capitol breach

CHICAGO (AP) — A northern Illinois couple is facing federal charges alleging they breached the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Seventy-one-year-old John Schubert and 61-year-old Amy Schubert of Crest Hill were charged in a criminal complaint filed in Washington with misdemeanor unlawful entry of a government building and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. They appeared separately Monday in U.S. District Court in Chicago, where Magistrate Judge Gabriel Fuentes ordered the pair released on their own recognizance. Federal prosecutors say the couple were identified in part by a plumbers and pipefitters local union jacket Amy Schubert was seen wearing in a video posted on social media by an unknown person.
capitolfax.com

Our sorry state

Little has changed following a WGN Investigates’ report in 2019 that highlighted children being forced to sleep in offices because the Department of Child and Family Services does not have enough space. Following multiple reports, the first which aired in June 2019, the governor and other officials called the conditions...
Congress & Courtscapitolfax.com

Three-judge panel hears remap case

Lawyers for plaintiffs and the state told a panel of federal judges Wednesday the issues involved in two lawsuits challenging the state’s legislative redistricting plan are “straightforward” and ought to be resolved in short order. But the three-judge panel hearing the case appeared uncertain about how much time they actually...
Illinois Statecapitolfax.com

CNBC: Illinois moves from 30th to 15th top state for business

To rank America’s Top States for Business in 2021, CNBC scored all 50 states on 85 metrics in 10 broad categories of competitiveness. Each category is weighted based on how frequently states use them as a selling point in economic development marketing materials. That way, our study ranks the states based on the attributes they use to sell themselves. We developed our criteria and metrics in consultation with a diverse array of business and policy experts, and the states. Our study is not an opinion survey. We use data from a variety of sources to measure the states’ performance. Under our methodology, states can earn a maximum of 2,500 points. The states with the most are America’s Top States for Business.
capitolfax.com

Way to go, Kankakee /s

* Kankakee County’s public health department wasn’t great during COVID, but they were sure Johnny on the spot when a little Black girl opened up a lemonade stand. And now there’s a new state law because of it…. Illinois’ children are finally safe to sell lemonade without fear of government...
Personal Financedigitalmarketnews.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Latest News On Payments!

There is an update regarding the fourth stimulus check. We bring to you the latest news regarding a petition of $2,000, payments of $1,000 for all the teachers, and payments of $600 inside California. The Fate Of The 4th Stimulus Check Is Still Unclear!. The article speaks about whether you...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Ron DeSantis' 2024 road just hit a major Covid-19 bump

(CNN) — For the past year or so, Ron DeSantis has been on a roll. The Florida Republican governor's laissez-faire approach to Covid-19 -- and the relatively low number of cases and deaths in such a large and elderly state -- turned him into a celebrity in the same circles where Donald Trump is a secular saint.
Politicscapitolfax.com

Pritzker urges grant applications before eviction phaseout ramps up

As the state’s gradual phaseout of the pandemic eviction moratorium continues, Governor JB today encouraged renters and landlords to apply for $500 million in existing aid and announced that an additional round of assistance will open this fall. For Illinois renters still struggling to pay their rent, the Illinois Rental...
capitolfax.com

Question of the day

Secretary of State Jesse White is warning Illinois residents to be on alert for multiple texting and emailing scams claiming to be from the Secretary of State’s office seeking personal information to defraud Illinoisans. “I have zero tolerance for fraudsters who prey on people in desperate times,” said White. “My office is working with the Illinois Attorney General’s office to protect Illinoisans from falling victim to these fraudulent schemes.”
Illinois Statecapitolfax.com

LIG resignation roundup

The latest watchdog for the Illinois state Legislature offered her resignation on Wednesday, telling lawmakers their failure to pass meaningful ethics reform shows “true ethics reform is not a priority.”. Complaining her job is “essentially a paper tiger,” Legislative Inspector General Carol Pope sent her letter of resignation to members...

Comments / 0

Community Policy