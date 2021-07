OTTAWA, ON, July 26, 2021 /CNW/ - The COVID-19 pandemic has amplified the need for Canadians to have access to more outdoor spaces and enjoy nature. Building networks of pathways and trails for cycling, walking, hybrid e-bikes and scooters, and wheelchairs gives everyone the opportunity to get out and get active. By investing in more pathways and linking them to public transit, the Government is helping to improve commutes for residents, get more cars off the road, create jobs and reduce emissions as we chart a path to net zero in 2050.