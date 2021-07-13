The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) Announces 10-for-1 Stock Split
The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) announced that the Board of Directors has approved and declared a ten-for-one split of The Trade Desk's common stock in the form of a stock dividend. Each stockholder of record on June 9, 2021 will receive nine additional shares of common stock for each then-held share, to be distributed after close of trading on June 16, 2021. Trading will begin on a stock split-adjusted basis on June 17, 2021.
