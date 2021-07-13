Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) Announces 10-for-1 Stock Split

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) announced that the Board of Directors has approved and declared a ten-for-one split of The Trade Desk's common stock in the form of a stock dividend. Each stockholder of record on June 9, 2021 will receive nine additional shares of common stock for each then-held share, to be distributed after close of trading on June 16, 2021. Trading will begin on a stock split-adjusted basis on June 17, 2021.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ttd#Stock Split#Advertising#The Trade Desk Inc#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#The Trade Desk#Ttd#The Board Of Directors#The Trade Desk#Co Founder#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is It Time for The Trade Desk Shareholders to Take Profits?

In the end, investors buy stocks to make money. When a stock is up big, it's tempting for some to "pull money off the table" and sell some shares. But that could be a big mistake. On a Fool Live episode recorded on June 30, Fool contributors Brian Feroldi and Brian Withers discuss programmatic advertising leader The Trade Desk's (NASDAQ:TTD) most recent results and whether investors should sell after the big run-up in the share price.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

SolarWinds Announces Reverse Stock Split

SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) - Get Report, a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, announced today that it intends to effect a reverse stock split of its common stock at a ratio of one post-split share for every two pre-split shares. The reverse stock split will become effective at 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday, July 30, 2021. SolarWinds common stock will continue to trade on the NYSE under the symbol SWI and will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Monday, August 2, 2021.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (ATDS) Announces 1-fo-2000 Reverse Stock Split

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCPK: ATDS), a leading data security and privacy software company, today announced that a 1-for-2,000 Reverse Stock Split of its outstanding common stock has become effective and has commenced trading today on a split-adjusted basis. Per the requirements of FINRA, Data443’s stock symbol will temporarily change to “ATDSD” and revert back to “ATDS” after 20 business days. The new CUSIP Number for the Company’s common stock will be 23804G203.
StocksStreetInsider.com

SolarWinds (SWI) Plans 1-for-2 Reverse Stock Split

SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE: SWI) announced today that it intends to effect a reverse stock split of its common stock at ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will report sales of $103.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BRP Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.74 million and the highest is $109.91 million. BRP Group reported sales of $51.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 102.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Atreides Management LP

Atreides Management LP cut its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP owned approximately 0.24% of The Boston Beer worth $35,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's Why The Trade Desk's Stock Shot Higher Friday

The digital advertiser is getting a boost from an analyst upgrade. The proliferation of connected TV represents a compelling opportunity. Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) climbed sharply higher Friday, surging as much as 11.5%. As of 12:41 p.m. EDT today, the stock was up 10.1%. The catalyst driving the programmatic advertiser higher was an upgrade and bullish commentary issued by a Wall Street analyst.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

(CORRECTION) XcelPlus International 1-to-100 Reverse Stock Split

Reno, Nevada, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XcelPlus International Inc. (OTC Pink: XLPI) today announced a 1-for-100 reverse split of its outstanding common stock. The effective date of the stock split is July 26, 2021. While the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) did process the reverse split, FINRA has...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Spectrum Group International Announces Consent Solicitation For 1:10 Reverse Stock Split

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrum Group International, Inc. (OTC Pink: SPGZ) announced today that it is seeking consents to approve a 1:10 reverse stock split. Following the reverse stock split, stockholders of record who hold fewer than 10 shares of common stock before the reverse stock split will receive a cash payment of $875 per pre-reverse stock split share in lieu of receiving a fractional post-reverse stock split share.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Want to Buy Fisker Inc (FSR) Stock? See This First.

Fisker is an American-based all-electric car manufacturer. Founded in 2007, the firm manufactures sedans and SUVs along with completing research on solid-state batteries, having filed several patents for the technology. Step 1: Open up a brokerage account. Open a brokerage account with any firm on the list below. These brokers...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sells $7,843,890.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total value of $7,843,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,549,012.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Is The Best Stock Of The Day NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO)?

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biotech firm focusing on disease-modifying therapies for a range of conditions, including viral, neuropathic and/or neurodegenerative diseases. As the firm commercializes these treatments, it provides multi-modal treatments for doctors and medical facilities. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) +1.19 (+36.4% Change) This time last year,...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Is Cytokinetics Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTK) The Best Stock of the Day?

Founded in 1997, Cytokinetics Inc. focuses on muscle biology, developing muscle activators and inhibitors that improve overall function. These medications most often serve patients with cardiovascular or neuromuscular disorders. After an IPO in 2004, the company has continued to grow with licensing and funding deals the world over. Cytokinetics Inc....
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Immunic Inc. (IMUX) Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Immunic, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMUX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies focused on treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, today announced that it intends to offer and sell shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. All the shares to be sold in the offering will be offered by the Company. The offering is subject to market and other conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. In addition, the Company intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% percent of shares of its common stock offered in the public offering.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CFO Sells $1,241,888.93 in Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CFO Robert Scott Brogi sold 72,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $1,241,888.93. Shares of WK traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday,...
Stockspulse2.com

AHT Stock: 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE: AHT) announced that it completed a reverse split of its common stock at a ratio of 1-for-10. These are the details. Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE: AHT) announced on Friday, July 16 afternoon that it completed a reverse split of the Company’s common stock at a ratio of 1-for-10. After the close of business on July 16, 2021, the effective date of the reverse stock split, each share of the Ashford Hospitality Trust’s issued and outstanding common stock and equivalents were converted into 1/10th of a share of the company’s common stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells $2,414,600.00 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $2,414,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,025,643.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Sells $14,693,362.72 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,362.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Comments / 0

Community Policy