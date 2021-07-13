eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Announces 2-for-1 Stock Split
eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 2-for-1 stock split in the form of a stock dividend to make stock ownership more accessible to employees and investors. Each stockholder of record on Jan. 29, 2021 will receive one additional share of common stock for each then-held share, which will be distributed after the close of trading on Feb. 12, 2021. eXp World Holdings common stock will begin trading on a stock split-adjusted basis on Feb. 16, 2021.
