eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Announces 2-for-1 Stock Split

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW), a leading provider of process solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a review of strategic alternatives, including a possible sale or merger of the Company and the continued execution of the Company's standalone strategy. Previously, the Company announced that its Board of Directors had received and rejected an unsolicited, conditional, non-binding proposal from Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) to acquire all outstanding shares of SPX FLOW common stock for $85.00 per share. This followed a similar unsolicited proposal from Ingersoll Rand for $81.50 per share.