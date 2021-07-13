Africa: renewables infrastructure avoids stranded assets

In July 2018, at the margins of the High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF), the United Nations Office of the Special Adviser on Africa (UN-OSAA), African Union Commission (AUC), Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) launched the first "Africa Day at the HLPF", an annual Ministerial event designed to share good practices and lessons learned in meeting challenges facing African countries, focusing on a specific theme, in their efforts to implement the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the AU Agenda 2063. Africa Day at the HLPF will provide a global platform for African Member States to: share ARFSD-7 key messages and good practices, and opportunities, in particular on leveraging renewable energy, digital technology and other nature-based solutions towards the implementation of the SDGs and Agenda 2063; put a spotlight on the challenges that African countries face in the implementation of the SDGs and Agenda 2063, and propose action-oriented solutions highlight the role of women and the growing youth population in supporting the implementation of both Agendas; exchange lessons on best practices in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and Agenda 2063 and share country experiences on the VNR process, including successes, challenges and lessons learned; mobilize greater support and partnerships for accelerated implementation of the two Agendas during the Decade of Action; and establish new partnerships with Africa's development partners to support African Member States address some of the challenges identified above. Furthermore, with its focus on renewable energy, Africa Day at the HLPF will also provide a substantive link between key events in the United Nations calendar drawing a parallel from the HLPF in July to the General Assembly's High-level Dialogue on Energy, which will be held in September 2021. As such, the Africa at the HLPF event will draw on the work of the Inter-Departmental Task Force on African Affairs (IDTFAA) with its focus on SDG 7 as well as the preparatory processes of the High-level Dialogue on Energy.