Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

To build resilience, study complex systems

By Len Fisher, View author publications, Google Scholar
Nature.com
 14 days ago

University of Bristol, UK. You have full access to this article via your institution. Research has armed us against the COVID-19 pandemic with genomic surveillance, vaccines, social distancing and face masks. But differences in countries’ death and vaccination rates indicate that society needs more than technological solutions. To prevent future pandemics, reduce inequality, stabilize democracy and guide the transition to net-zero carbon emissions, researchers need insight into the effects of increasing social, economic and ecological interconnectedness.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Economy#University Of Bristol#Basic Books
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
Related
U.K.odi.org

Why building national resilience means reimagining risk

This week the Rt Hon Penny Mordaunt MP gave a speech outlining plans for a Call for Evidence for the UK’s National Resilience Strategy. The Call for Evidence emphasises the need to “improve our ability to both predict and adapt to identified and unexpected challenges”, and clearly acknowledges that “the UK’s resilience is closely entwined with the wider global context and not determined only by action within our national borders”.
Career Development & AdviceComputerworld

How to build resilience into your organization

Are you prepared to act when the world changes overnight? All organizations are vulnerable to disruption, but some are more resilient than others. Learn how to transform through technology and human-centered design to create a resilient structure that can adapt when a crisis (or opportunity) arises. Download the eBook today.
BusinessWorld Economic Forum

How to build long-term resilience in vulnerable communities

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the world to recognise the plight of migrant workers in India. The Migrants Resilience Collaborative, the largest such initiative in Asia, is showing how smart collaboration can deliver cost-effective and impactful support to millions of households. With the right support, the model has significant potential...
Science Daily

Study highlights how resilience is dynamic, not a static character trait

A new study finds that resilience is a dynamic process, rather than a fixed trait -- and suggests this may have significant ramifications for the business world. "Organizations are interested in cultivating a resilient workforce, because they want people who are able to remain committed to an organization and its goals over time," says Patrick Flynn, corresponding author of the study and an assistant professor of human resources management at North Carolina State University's Poole College of Management.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

How To Build Resilient And Thriving Teams

The data is fascinating: A good job ("career well-being") is the most influential driver of overall well-being. This highlights the critical influence managers have in the lives of the population. A must-read for modern business leaders is WELLBEING AT WORK: How to Build Resilient and Thriving Teams (May 2021), by Jim Clifton, Chairman and CEO of Gallup, and Jim Harter, Ph.D., Chief Scientist, Workplace for Gallup. The book is based on 100 million interviews across 160 countries measuring well-being in daily lives. "Well-being is the catalyst organizations need to cultivate engaged, thriving employees who perform at their best every day. Your employees' well-being influences every aspect of your business performance," according to Jim Harter.
EnvironmentWorld Health Organization

Building climate-resilient health systems in Lao People’s Democratic Republic

Lao People’s Democratic Republic is already feeling the impacts of climate change, and these impacts are increasingly affecting people’s health and straining an already overloaded health system. Since 2019, the country has been implementing a project to help increase the climate resilience and capacity of its health systems to better respond to climate-sensitive health risks.
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

CCAF Launches Global COVID-19 #Fintech Market and Industry Resilience Study

The Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance (CCAF) has launched its next survey on the Fintech industry. According to CCAF, the research entity has kicked off the Global COVID-19 #Fintech Market and Industry Resilience Study. More recently, CCAF published its Global Alternative Finance Benchmarking Report outlining the development of innovations in...
Boise, IDboisestate.edu

Araujo publishes article on resilience in zero carbon power systems in extreme weather

As the damaging wildfire season continues in the West, a new article on resilience in zero carbon power systems in extreme weather has been published by Kathy Araujo of the CAES Energy Policy Institute and School of Public Service, and Mr. David Shropshire of Idaho National Laboratory. The research outlines a new way for regulators, senior utility decision-makers and communities to more fully evaluate, track and communicate about resilience. ‘A Meta-Level Framework for Evaluating Resilience in Net-Zero Carbon Power Systems with Extreme Weather Events in the United States’ can be found in the Energies journal at https://www.mdpi.com/1996-1073/14/14/4243/htm.
Sportsnutraingredients-usa.com

Astragalus extract balances rowers’ immune systems in study

A recent study found that supplementation with an astragalus extract benefited the immune systems of elite class rowers participating in a heavy training cycle. Suppression of immune system response is a well known side effect of intense training. Over time athletes and coaches have found different strategies to deal with this, but every year there are at least a few athletes whose dreams are shattered by an ill timed respiratory infection or intestinal complaint that blunts their performance edge. On the other hand, an immune system overstimulated by heavy workouts can cause an excessive inflammatory response that hinders performance and training adaptation all on its own.
Economykamcity.com

Businesses Need To Build Resilience To Avoid Future Supply Chain Disruption

A new report part of an ongoing collaboration between global consultancy Kearney and the World Economic Forum has found that only a minority (12%) of leading companies globally are sufficiently protected against future disruptions in supply chains and operations.The remaining 88% urgently require additional measures aimed at building resilience, with 52% of businesses in this group considered mainstream players while 36% are ‘resilience laggards’.
EconomyGovernment Technology

Disaster Zone Podcast: Building for Disaster Resilience

The latest Disaster Zone Podcast: Building for Disaster Resilience is live. Building for disaster resilience requires a concerted effort to build disaster resilient buildings with new building materials and siting buildings in the right location to limit the impact of natural hazards. Evan Reis, Executive Director for the US Resiliency Council shares how they are working to improve building codes and construction methods and processes. He also touches on how equity and social justice can be applied to the construction of disaster resistant buildings. The book Resilience—The Ultimate Sustainability is mentioned as a reference for you. Lastly, if you like this podcast you can hear more from Evan via a Webinar you can find at this link The Pathway to Resilience and Carbon Neutrality.
BusinessComputerworld

Building a Resilient Service Experience with Asset 360

Companies across all industries are having to reimagine how they operate. Requirements for equipment performance have intensified, while customer expectations continue to rise. To succeed and remain competitive, organizations must advance beyond the standard break-fix model to ensure uptime for important assets in a safe and compliant manner. Service teams must prioritize efficient asset performance, as well as the customer experience they provide.
Internetstlpublicradio.org

If You Build It, Will They Come? Study Highlights Broadband Adoption

The economic benefits of high-speed internet go beyond access and expansion. That is one of the main conclusions by researchers from University of Missouri Extension in a new study, ‘The Economic Benefits of Expanding Broadband in Selected Missouri Counties.’. "The benefits are not just the building of broadband, that's important....
Environmentthekatynews.com

Faithful Resilience: A Study on Climate Resilience for Faith Communities

Thursdays, September 2 – October 7, 6 p.m., online. Faithful Resilience is a six-part weekly study on climate resilience for faith communities. The climate crisis has arrived. Faith communities must not only react, but also prepare. Over the last decade, hurricanes have intensified, wildfires have burnt stronger, and heat waves have baked our cities. These events can only be expected to get worse in the next decades. Most of our faith communities are not ready for these climate-driven disasters. Yet, the communities who will be most threatened by climate change also have an opportunity to play a pivotal role in building resilience in their towns and cities. Whether a faith community has a large facility, land, social capital, or something else, those assets can be channeled into building climate resilience in preparation for the coming physical and spiritual storms of the climate crisis. Join us for a six-week exploration of how your faith community can become a force for climate resilience for your community. To learn more/register, see: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/faithful-resilience-a-study-on-climate-resilience-for-faith-communities-tickets-162063800189. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com for more information.
EducationWTVW

Study examines air filtration systems in schools

Studies conducted by the Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota show that introducing air filtration systems into classrooms drastically cuts down the amount of contagious particles in the air. The CDC also found similar results and are recommending that schools introduce the systems into their classrooms.
Australiatechxplore.com

Building resilient telecommunications infrastructure

Australia's national science agency, CSIRO, and Optus have released findings of a joint nationwide project to improve bushfire resilience of critical telecommunications. The research analyzed where there is risk of damage to the network and where upgrades could reduce vulnerability to future bushfire events. Since mid-2020, CSIRO and Optus have...
Sciencetechxplore.com

A reliable solution for passive acoustic and environmental monitoring

In a study published in Methods in Ecology & Evolution, researchers from the Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden (XTBG) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and their collaborators developed a new acoustic recorder which enables long-term monitoring of both bioacoustics and abiotic factors to enable more detailed bioacoustic monitoring, especially in tropical or wet conditions.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

CoVizu: Making visual sense of variation in SARS-CoV-2 genomes

Phylogenetic analysis of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which is the agent responsible for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), is crucial to detecting emerging variants around the world. However, due to the rapid input of millions of viral genomes, this time-consuming analysis is being overstretched. A new...
EngineeringNature.com

Computational sustainability meets materials science

Computational sustainability harnesses computing and artificial intelligence for human well-being and the protection of our planet. Materials science is central to many sustainability challenges. Exploiting synergies between computational sustainability and materials science advances both fields, furthering the ultimate goal of establishing a sustainable future. Humanity’s consumption of Earth’s resources endangers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy