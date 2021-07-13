Cancel
Electrons in quantum liquid gain energy from laser pulses

nanowerk.com
 14 days ago

(Nanowerk News) The absorption of energy from laser light by free electrons in a liquid has been demonstrated for the first time. Until now, this process was observed only in the gas phase. The findings, led by Graz University of Technology, open new doors for ultra-fast electron microscopy. The investigation...

Astronomyscitechdaily.com

NASA’s Fermi Spots a Weird Pulse of High-Energy Radiation Racing Toward Earth

On August 26, 2020, NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope detected a pulse of high-energy radiation that had been racing toward Earth for nearly half the present age of the universe. Lasting only about a second, it turned out to be one for the record books – the shortest gamma-ray burst (GRB) caused by the death of a massive star ever seen.
AstronomyPhys.org

Scientists propose new source for rare subatomic particles

A paper based on joint research by Prof. Yuan Changzheng from Institute of High Energy Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and Prof. Marek Karliner from Tel Aviv University of Israel, was published in Physical Review Letters. It points out a new abundant source of antineutrons and hyperons. These rare subatomic particles are essential for studying forces governing the behavior of matter at the smallest distances, from atomic nuclei to neutron stars.
Chemistrynanowerk.com

Data science technique helps measure atomic positions more precisely

(Nanowerk News) Sometimes, a material's property, such as magnetism and catalysis, can change drastically owing to nothing more than minute changes in the separation between its atoms, commonly referred to as "local strains" in the parlance of materials science. A precise measurement of such local strains is, therefore, important to materials scientists.
Astronomynanowerk.com

Physicists describe sun's electric field

(Nanowerk News) As the Parker Solar Probe ventures closer to the sun, we are learning new things about our home star. In a new study (The Astrophysical Journal, "The sunward electron deficit: A telltale sign of the sun's electric potential"), physicists led by the University of Iowa report the first definitive measurements of the sun's electric field, and how the electric field interacts with the solar wind, the fast-flowing current of charged particles that can affect activities on Earth, from satellites to telecommunications.
ChemistryNature.com

Facile one-pot synthesis of CuCN by pulsed laser ablation in nitrile solvents and mechanistic studies using quantum chemical calculations

Binding energies of different nitrile solvents and their utilization for CuCN formation were investigated through quantum chemical calculations. A pulsed laser ablation in liquid (PLAL) method for CuCN synthesis was developed herein. Initially, the interaction between the pulsed laser and the Cu-target generated Cu-ions and electrons at the point of contact. The laser beam also exhibited sufficient energy to dissociate the bonds of the respective solvents. In the case of acetonitrile, the oxidized Cu-ions bonded with CN− to produce CuCN with a cube-like surface structure. Other nitrile solvents generated spherically-shaped Cu@graphitic carbon (Cu@GC) nanoparticles. Thus, the production of CuCN was favorable only in acetonitrile due to the availability of the cyano group immediately after the fragmentation of acetonitrile (CH3+ and CN−) under PLAL. Conversely, propionitrile and butyronitrile released large amounts of hydrocarbons, which deposited on Cu NPs surface to form GC layers. Following the encapsulation of Cu NPs with carbon shells, further interaction with the cyano group was not possible. Subsequently, theoretical study on the binding energies of nitrile solvents was confirmed by highly correlated basic sets of B3LYP and MP2 which results were consistent with the experimental outcomes. The findings obtained herein could be utilized for the development of novel metal–polymer materials.
Physicsnanowerk.com

Nanosphere at the quantum limit

(Nanowerk News) Why can atoms or elementary particles behave like waves according to quantum physics, which allows them to be in several places at the same time? And why does everything we see around us obviously obey the laws of classical physics, where that is impossible?. To answer those questions,...
Chemistrynanowerk.com

Unlocking efficient light-energy conversion with stable coordination nanosheets

(Nanowerk News) Two-dimensional "nanosheets" made of bonds between metal atoms and organic molecules are attractive candidates for photoelectric conversion, but get corroded easily. In a new study, scientists from Japan and Taiwan present a new nanosheet design using iron and benzene hexathiol that exhibits record stability to air exposure for 60 days, signaling the commercial optoelectronic applications of these 2D materials in the future.
Sciencenanowerk.com

The paradox of a free-electron laser without the laser

(Nanowerk News) A new way of producing coherent light in the ultra-violet spectral region, which points the way to developing brilliant table-top x-ray sources, has been produced in research led at the University of Strathclyde. The scientists have developed a type of ultra-short wavelength coherent light source that does not...
SciencePhys.org

Research illuminates earliest part of phase separation

Scientists at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital are studying liquid-liquid phase separation (LLPS), a biophysical process through which proteins and nucleic acids in a cell are compartmentalized without a membrane. The work provides new insight into how the strength of the forces that drive phase separation are linked to the speed at which it occurs. The findings were published today in Nature Communications.
SciencePhys.org

The realization of curved relativistic mirrors to reflect high-power laser pulses

One of the topics investigated in recent physics studies is strong-field quantum electrodynamics (SF-QED). So far, this area has rarely been explored before, mainly because the experimental observation of SF-QED processes would require extremely high light intensities (>1025W/cm2), over three orders of magnitude higher than those attained using the most intense PetaWatt (PW)-class lasers available today.
Astronomystanford.edu

Scientists discover how high-energy electrons strengthen magnetic fields

The research could lead to a better understanding of extreme astrophysical environments and the development of compact high-energy radiation sources for science. More than 99% of the visible universe exists in a superheated state known as plasma – an ionized gas of electrons and ions. The motion of these charged particles produces magnetic fields that form an interstellar magnetic web. These magnetic fields are important for a wide range of processes, from the shaping of galaxies and the formation of stars to controlling the motion and acceleration of high-energy particles like cosmic rays – protons and electrons that zoom through the universe at nearly the speed of light.
Physicsarxiv.org

Shift-current response as a probe of quantum geometry and electron-electron interactions in twisted bilayer graphene

Moiré materials, and in particular twisted bilayer graphene (TBG), exhibit a range of fascinating phenomena, that emerge from the interplay of band topology and interactions. We show that the non-linear second-order photoresponse is an appealing probe of this rich interplay. A dominant part of the photoresponse is the shift-current, which is determined by the geometry of the electronic wavefunctions and carrier properties, and thus becomes strongly modified by electron-electron interactions. We analyze its dependence on the twist angle and doping, and investigate the role of interactions. In the absence of interactions, the response of the system is dictated by two energy scales: the mean energy of direct transitions between the hole and electron flat bands, and the gap between flat and dispersive bands. Including electron-electron interactions, both enhance the response at the non-interacting characteristic frequencies as well as produce new resonances. We attribute these changes to the filling-dependent band renormalization in TBG. Our results highlight the connection between non-trivial geometric properties of TBG and its optical response, as well as demonstrate how optical probes can access the role of interactions in moiŕe materials.
Physicsarxiv.org

Cavity-mediated electron hopping in disordered quantum Hall systems

We investigate the emergence of long-range electron hopping mediated by cavity vacuum fields in disordered quantum Hall systems. We show that the counter-rotating (anti-resonant) light-matter interaction produces an effective hopping between disordered eigenstates within the last occupied Landau band. The process involves a number of intermediate states equal to the Landau degeneracy: each of these states consists of a virtual cavity photon and an electron excited in the next Landau band with the same spin. We study such a cavity-mediated hopping mechanism in the dual presence of a random disordered potential and a wall potential near the edges, accounting for both paramagnetic coupling and diamagnetic renormalization. We determine the cavity-mediated scattering rates, showing the impact on both bulk and edge states. The effect for edge states is shown to increase when their energy approaches the disordered bulk band, while for higher energy the edge states become asymptotically free. We determine the scaling properties while increasing the Landau band degeneracy. Consequences on the quantum Hall physics and future perspectives are discussed.
Electronicsnanowerk.com

Building a multifunctional pressure sensor with 3D-printing technology

(Nanowerk News) Pressure sensors are important tools for accurate sensing of applied forces. However, they can mostly sense forces along only a single direction. In a new study, scientists from South Korea take things to the next level with a multi-directional pressure sensor fabricated using 3D-printed conductive polymer composites and paired with a temperature sensor for resistance calibration. The low cost of such 3D-printed sensors could enable large-scale production of robotic grippers and tactile sensors.
Engineeringnanowerk.com

Hydrogel-based flexible brain-machine interface

(Nanowerk News) A KAIST research team and collaborators revealed a newly developed hydrogel-based flexible brain-machine interface (Nature Communications, "Adaptive and multifunctional hydrogel hybrid probes for long-term sensing and modulation of neural activity"). To study the structure of the brain or to identify and treat neurological diseases, it is crucial to...
Physicsarxiv.org

On composition of multipartite quantum systems: perspective from time-like paradigm

Sahil Gopalkrishna Naik, Edwin Peter Lobo, Samrat Sen, Ramkrishna Patra, Mir Alimuddin, Tamal Guha, Some Sankar Bhattacharya, Manik Banik. Figuring out the physical rationale behind natural selection of quantum theory is one of the most acclaimed quests in quantum foundational research. This pursuit has inspired several axiomatic initiatives to derive mathematical formulation of the theory by identifying general structure of state and effect space of individual systems as well as specifying their composition rules. This generic framework can allow several consistent composition rules for a multipartite system even when state and effect cones of individual subsystems are assumed to be quantum. Nevertheless, for any bipartite system, none of these compositions allows beyond quantum space-like correlations. In this work we show that such bipartite compositions can admit stronger than quantum correlations in the time-like domain and, hence, indicates pragmatically distinct roles carried out by state and effect cones. We discuss consequences of such correlations in a communication task, which accordingly opens up a possibility of testing the actual composition between elementary quanta.
Physicsarxiv.org

Quantum state features of the FEL radiation from the occupation number statistics

Fabio Benatti, Stefano Olivares, Giovanni Perosa, Daniele Bajoni, Simone Di Mitri, Roberto Floreanini, Ludovico Ratti, Fulvio Parmigiani. The statistical features of the radiation emitted by Free-Electron Lasers (FELs), either by Self-Amplified Spontaneous Emission (SASE-FELs) or by seeded emission (seeded-FELs), are attracting increasing attention because of the use of such light in probing high energy states of matter and their dynamics. While the experimental studies conducted so far have mainly concentrated on correlation functions, here we shift the focus towards reconstructing the distribution of the occupation numbers of the radiation energy states. In order to avoid the various drawbacks related to photon counting techniques when large numbers of photons are involved, we propose a Maximum Likelihood reconstruction of the diagonal elements of the FEL radiation states in the energy eigenbasis based on the statistics of no-click events. The ultimate purpose of such a novel approach to FEL radiation statistics is the experimental confirmation that SASE-FEL radiation exhibits thermal occupation number statistics, while seeded-FEL light Poissonian statistics typical of coherent states and thus of laser light. In this framework, it is interesting to note that the outcome of this work can be extended to any process of harmonic generation from a coherent light pulse, unlocking the gate to the study of the degree to which the original distinctive quantum features deduced from the statistical photon number fluctuations are preserved in non-linear optical processes.

