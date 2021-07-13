Cancel
New York City, NY

Kraft collaborates with Van Leeuwen to serve macaroni and cheese flavored ice cream

By Kelly McCarthy, ABC News
WOKV
WOKV
NEW YORK — What do you get when National Macaroni and Cheese Day falls in the middle of National Ice Cream Month? A flavor collaboration from two very different comfort foods.

While the creaminess of mac and cheese doesn't exactly scream ice cream, Kraft and Van Leeuwen put their heads together to create a unique summer treat.

"For the first time ever, Kraft Macaroni & Cheese will launch a limited-edition ice cream in partnership with Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, the cult-favorite brand known for making decadent and delicious ice cream and vegan ice cream with just a few ingredients," the company announced Tuesday.

The soft orange hue that makes the iconic elbow-shaped pasta pop is made with paprika, annatto and turmeric, according to Kraft, after the brand removed artificial flavors, preservatives and dyes from the recipe in 2016.

The exact recipe for the hot-turned cold nostalgic noodle dish being churned up in ice cream form was not officially released, but the brand said just like the pasta, the ice cream remains free of any artificial ingredients.

Starting July 14, the limited-edition flavor will be sold at Van Leeuwen scoop shops in New York City, Los Angeles and Houston, as well as online for $12 per pint, while supplies last. New Yorkers can taste the bold new flavor for free at an ice cream truck that will be stationed by Union Square on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“We know that there is nothing more refreshing on a hot summer day than ice cream. That is why we wanted to combine two of the most iconic comfort foods to create an ice cream with the unforgettable flavor of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese we all grew up with,” Emily Violett, senior associate brand manager for Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, said in a statement.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

