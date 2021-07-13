Prince William, Boris Johnson and Gareth Southgate condemn racist abuse of England’s football stars

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall hosted a party at Lancaster House last night as they toasted the success of the Elephant Family's 'CoExistence' campaign. The charity, which was founded by Camilla's late brother Mark Shand, had installed a herd of 100 elephant statues across London in the past few weeks, with money raised for the cause by those buying the artworks. Guests in attendance at the al fresco gathering (dubbed ‘A Starry Night in the Nilgiri Hills’) included hot couple Alexa Chung and Orson Fry, mother-daughter duo Yasmin and Amber LeBon and Holly Candy, with performances from Tom Odell and Katherine Jenkins. They were also treated to a screening of Sir David Attenborough's documentary, The Year Earth Changed, followed by an auction led by Lord Harry Dalmeny, UK Chairman of Sotheby’s and the father of Tatler's current cover star, Delphi Primrose.