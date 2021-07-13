Cancel
Cooperstown, NY

Parks Supervisor (Doubleday Fi...

Daily Star
 14 days ago

Parks Supervisor (Doubleday Field) The Village of Cooperstown has an opening in the position of Parks Supervisor (Doubleday Field). Requirements include two years of full-time paid experience in parks and or recreational facility construction. Experience related to sports turf management is preferable. This is a full time position with competitive wage and attractive benefits. Applicants must be a resident of Otsego County. For further information regarding the position and to obtain an application please contact the Village Clerk's Office at 607-547-2411 or send your resume and cover letter to: Village Clerk Village of Cooperstown PO Box 346 Cooperstown, NY 13326.

marketplace.thedailystar.com

