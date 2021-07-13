Parks Supervisor (Doubleday Fi...
Parks Supervisor (Doubleday Field) The Village of Cooperstown has an opening in the position of Parks Supervisor (Doubleday Field). Requirements include two years of full-time paid experience in parks and or recreational facility construction. Experience related to sports turf management is preferable. This is a full time position with competitive wage and attractive benefits. Applicants must be a resident of Otsego County. For further information regarding the position and to obtain an application please contact the Village Clerk's Office at 607-547-2411 or send your resume and cover letter to: Village Clerk Village of Cooperstown PO Box 346 Cooperstown, NY 13326.marketplace.thedailystar.com
