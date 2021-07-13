Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Africa

South Africa’s Eldos FM moves to AoIP with Calrec’s Type R for Radio

By Authors
mixonline.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunity radio broadcaster Eldos FM in Johannesburg, South Africa, is the latest broadcaster to take advantage of the benefits of IP with Calrec’s Type R for radio console. The station, which launched in 2008 and has 60,000 listeners and growing, now has one Type R console with 6-fader panels and a large soft panel in each of its two new studios. The studio build was handled by Experience Audio Solutions, chosen by Calrec’s South Africa partner Wild & Marr.

www.mixonline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Radio#Johannesburg#Eldos Fm#Aoip#Wild Marr#Abundant Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
Related
AfricaDerrick

South Africa's jailed ex-leader to attend brother's funeral

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Former South African president Jacob Zuma will be allowed to leave prison Thursday to attend his brother’s funeral. Zuma will be permitted to wear civilian clothes at the funeral and afterwards will return to the Estcourt prison in eastern South Africa, according to a statement issued by the correctional services department.
AdvocacyBBC

South Africa riots: What's happening and why?

Dozens of people have died in oubreaks of looting and rioting in parts of South Africa. Shopping centres and businesses in the Gauteng and Kwazulu-Natal provinces have been ransacked. The violence followed the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma last week. Police are over-stretched and the military has been deployed...
AfricaMiami Herald

South Africa’s leader vows to restore order, catch plotters

South Africa's leader went to Johannesburg's Soweto township Sunday to view badly damaged shopping centers where people were trampled to death in rioting sparked by the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma. President Cyril Ramaphosa toured the Ndofaya Mall in the Meadowlands part of Soweto, where at least 10 people...
Africaalbuquerquenews.net

Army moves in to end riots, looting in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa: Government officials said Tuesday that they were working to contain the violence and prevent its spreading, following two days of rioting. "No amount of unhappiness or personal circumstances from our people gives the right to anyone to loot, vandalize and do as they please and break the law," Police Minister Bheki Cele said at a news conference.
Africar-bloggers.com

Mobility & Unrest in South Africa

[This article was first published on R | datawookie, and kindly contributed to R-bloggers]. (You can report issue about the content on this page here) Want to share your content on R-bloggers? click here if you have a blog, or here if you don't.
Public HealthLas Vegas Herald

Covid-19 is the salt in South Africa's wounds

Pandemics don't cause riots. They do, though, create the perfect conditions for turmoil in fragile societies that are already powder kegs of inequality and sky-high unemployment, and where coronavirus has inevitably hit the poor hardest. South Africa's days of unrest this month, the worst violence since apartheid, were triggered by...
Politics101 WIXX

South Africa’s Ramaphosa says unrest was instigated

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) – President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday it was clear that the unrest that has roiled South Africa in the past week had been instigated and his government would not allow “anarchy, mayhem” to prevail. Ramaphosa made the remarks when he visited Ethikwini Municipality, which includes the...
RetailWNCY

South Africa’s big retail chains race to restock looted stores

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s big retailers are working round the clock to replenish shelves with food in hundreds of stores looted this week in some of the country’s worst unrest for years, they said on Friday. Retailers also said they are racing to keep stores unaffected by the violence...
Energy Industryinvesting.com

The vulnerable points in South Africa's fuel supply chain

Protestors burnt trucks on the main road between the city port Durban in KwaZulu-Natal and South Africa's industrial heartland. Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty ImagesThe civil unrest besetting South Africa raises questions about the security of fuel supplies. What are the risks down the value chain – from supply to consumption? Without fuel to farm with or to bring food from the farms to the cities, hunger follows.
POTUSWashington Post

South Africa’s riots are a warning to the world

You’re reading an excerpt from the Today’s WorldView newsletter. Sign up to get the rest, including news from around the globe, interesting ideas and opinions to know, sent to your inbox every weekday. Every country presents its own studies in contrast, but South Africa offers some of the starkest. The...
Agricultureinvesting.com

A Good Season for South Africa's Winter Crops

Our recent analysis of South Africa’s agricultural production for the 2019/20 and 2020/21 production seasons has largely carried a positive tone. Over the past month, our focus has been on summer crops and horticulture, where record yields have been a dominant feature in the discussion. For summer crops, we maintain our upbeat view that the 2020/21 season will show further improvement in output compared with the 2019/20 season.
Africawashingtonnewsday.com

As the riot cleanup continues, South Africa’s president will address the nation.

As the riot cleanup continues, South Africa’s president will address the nation. President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa was set to join post-riot clean-up activities on Sunday, as his government warned against vigilantism and sought to avoid racial conflict in the aftermath of the turmoil. More than 200 people were...
Energy Industryhydrocarbonprocessing.com

South Africa's SAPREF refinery to begin restart

South Africa's largest crude oil refinery, SAPREF, will begin restarting, after temporarily shutting down as a wave of violent looting swept across the country, the operators said in a statement. The refinery, situated in the east coast port city of Durban, shut down last week due to violence that claimed...
Visual Artarchitectureartdesigns.com

Ecomo House by Ecomo Modular Architecture in Franschhoek, South Africa

Designed Pietro Russo of Ecomo Modular Architecture has completed the Ecomo House placed within rugged nature in Franschhoek, South Africa. This stunning modular home is based on basic sustainable, green design principles. The ecomo home is a compact home designed for modern, simple living in collaboration with nature. The design...
Worldharrisondaily.com

South Africa's virus cases decline, liquor sales allowed

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa's government has lifted a ban on liquor sales and relaxed other pandemic restrictions, reporting that a recent spike in coronavirus cases has passed its peak, the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
Economych-aviation.com

South Africa's Mango to enter bankruptcy protection

Mango Airlines (JE, Johannesburg O.R. Tambo) – the state-owned low-cost subsidiary of South African Airways (SA, Johannesburg O.R. Tambo) - will enter into bankruptcy protection following a decision by its board and shareholders, according to SAA chief executive Thomas Kgokolo. He told South Africa's ENCA TV on July 26: "We...

Comments / 0

Community Policy