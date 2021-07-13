South Africa’s Eldos FM moves to AoIP with Calrec’s Type R for Radio
Community radio broadcaster Eldos FM in Johannesburg, South Africa, is the latest broadcaster to take advantage of the benefits of IP with Calrec’s Type R for radio console. The station, which launched in 2008 and has 60,000 listeners and growing, now has one Type R console with 6-fader panels and a large soft panel in each of its two new studios. The studio build was handled by Experience Audio Solutions, chosen by Calrec’s South Africa partner Wild & Marr.www.mixonline.com
