In an interesting piece of reporting by Bloomberg, it appears the OLED screen update in the Nintendo Switch OLED costs Nintendo just $10 more in production costs. For those not in the know, the new iteration of the console will launch in October this year. It will feature a 7inch OLED screen, a new kick stand, increased internal storage of 64GB and a LAN port for the dock. Ultimately though, there is no performance difference between this and existing Switch & Switch Lite models. There is, however, an increase on the RRP of $50 from $300 to $350 with the OLED version.