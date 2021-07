Google’s consumer and commercial customers will soon transition to a new Google Drive sync client for Windows and Mac. “Each year, people are creating more content and using more devices to access that content,” Google’s Scott Limbird writes. “So it’s more critical than ever to be able to keep files, folders, and photos safe, synced between devices, backed up and organized. To address this, in the coming weeks we’ll be rolling out a number of new features for Drive for desktop [on] Windows [and] macOS, our unified sync client that lets you easily sync your content across all your devices and the cloud.”