Utica, NY

One Former US Vice President Was Born, Died, and Is Buried In Utica

By Vinnie
WIBX 950
WIBX 950
 18 days ago
There is at least one thing Utica sure has going for it. That's how rich in history it is. Including the fact that a former US Vice President is from here. Not all too many people in the way of politicians really made it to a big stage from Utica. That is so not the case when it comes to James S. Sherman. Sherman served as the 27th Vice President of The United States. You can only really get one step higher than that obviously. Sherman served under the 27th President, William Howard Taft.

WIBX 950

WIBX 950

Marcy, NY
