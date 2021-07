Settings: ISO 100, shutter speed at 1/40 sec at f/7.1. On a tripod Canon 7D at 60mm. On the last morning I was in Maine that I woke up to take sunrise photos at Marginal Way. When you are in a place that is so beautiful, you have to get up early to capture that magnificence. But, it isn’t as easy as jumping out of bed and grabbing your camera. There are few things that you need to plan out to capture that perfect sunrise photo. You need to be at the right place at the right time! Marginal Way is one of Maine’s scenic coastal walks, and I was able to catch the last of the blue hour before catching the sunrise in one of the rocky coves at the edge of the Atlantic Ocean. Here is everything you would need to know to take stunning sunrise photos by the ocean.