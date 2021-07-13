Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utica, NY

Governor Cuomo: SUNY Poly Utica Vaccination Site One Of Many To Stop Operations

By Dave "Wheels" Wheeler
Posted by 
WIBX 950
WIBX 950
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're looking to get your COVID vaccine at SUNY Poly, the clock is ticking. Suny Poly, The New York State Fairgrounds, The Conference and Event Center Niagara Falls, Plattsburgh International Airport, and Jones Beach will soon be closing. Those sites will stop operations on Monday, July 19. According to CNY Central, the state is downscaling mass vaccination operations and moving toward a focus on communities with low vaccination rates.

wibx950.com

Comments / 0

WIBX 950

WIBX 950

Marcy, NY
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rome, NY
Government
Utica, NY
Government
City
Niagara Falls, NY
Utica, NY
Health
City
Rome, NY
City
Marcy, NY
Rome, NY
Health
City
Utica, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central New York#New York State Thruway#Suny Poly Utica#Covid#Cny Central#Every New Yorker#The Arts And Home Center#The Department Of Defense#Rome Restaurants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
WIBX 950

As Food Vendors Cancel at the State Fair, a Utica Restaurant Expands

More than 60 food and merchandise vendors have opted out of this year's New York State Fair, many citing a labor shortage, according to media reports. Now, a Utica restaurant is stepping up by doubling the size of its food booth and turning it into a large restaurant and bar at this year's state fair, which will showcase the city of Utica.
Utica, NYPosted by
WIBX 950

Mayor Palmieri Reinforces “Only In Utica” Criticism (Opinion)

Utica Mayor Rob Palmieri is being called out on his decision to move forward with the sale of the Kennedy Parking Garage, which is within the new MVHS Wynn Hospital footprint. Both Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente and MVHS have a different view of the facts Palmieri claimed during his Friday interview on WIBX.
Posted by
WIBX 950

New York State Trooper Rescues Fawn Stranded By Syracuse Road

Tis the season for deer. A New York State Trooper has to rescue one stranded on the side of a Syracuse road. Trooper Javed Waleed saved a stranded fawn along Colonel Eileen Collins Boulevard in North Syracuse Saturday, July 24. An officer from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) was able to help and transported the deer to a new home.
New York City, NYPosted by
WIBX 950

Masks May Be Back in New York as New COVID Variants Spread

The COVID-19 variants spreading in New York are a "cause for concern," and there's been talk of bringing indoor mask-wearing back, even for those that are vaccinated. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) says the Delta variant of COVID-19 now makes up over 80-percent of new COVID cases in the country, and it's spreading in New York state too.
AccidentsPosted by
WIBX 950

New York State Trooper Rescues Five Kids Stranded in High Water

Right place. Right time. A New York State Trooper saved five kids stranded in high water. Meet Trooper Zach Benson from Troop B in Ray Brook. He was there when a call came in of five children swimming who got stranded after the water level rose too high for them to get back to shore. Benson used his swift water training skills to bring each kid, one by one, safely to shore with help from Rensselaer Falls Fire Department Chief Dallas Denny.
PoliticsPosted by
WIBX 950

Highway Workers Memorial to Debut at 2021 New York State Fair

Each year The New York State Fair features special days honoring various groups like farmers, law enforcement, and armed forces to name a few. This year fair officials will be add a new permanent honor to fallen highway workers. On more than one occasion when driving by a construction zone,...
Utica, NYPosted by
WIBX 950

Popular Utica Summertime Arts Festival Returns This Year

After being held virtually last year, the 2021 Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute Arts Festival gets underway today. The Festival’s Side Walk Art Show features over 175 works by local artists. Live music hits the stage every night at 7:00. You can watch as art is created under the weight of a...
Rome, NYPosted by
WIBX 950

600 Kids Will Benefit from Rome Men’s Back to School Supply Drive

About 5 years ago it was just one of those usual runs to the local Wal Mart store that would change two Rome men’s outlook on the back to school season. Bryan Brockway was on the run, when he noticed school aged kids and their parents trying to fulfill the needed items for their back to school list. It bothered him so much he got in touch with his lifelong friend Nazie Adolphi and the two started a backpack supply drive.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
WIBX 950

Don’t Fall For Scammers In The Syracuse Area Posting Fake Job Openings

Right now, many Central New Yorkers are looking for work. Don't fall victim to scammers in the Syracuse area posting fake job openings. According to Local SYR, Manlius police are warning Central New Yorkers to watch out for a new scam involving job postings. This latest scam follows a posting by a local business for an opening a few weeks ago on several sites including Indeed:
Oneida, NYPosted by
WIBX 950

Massive Oneida Home Is For Sale For $5 Million Dollars And Features Lucrative Business Venture

It’s one of the most expensive homes on the market between Syracuse and Albany. The home sits on 204 acres of land at 6470 Creek Road in Oneida on the banks of the Cowasselon Creek in Madison County and can be yours for a cool $5.8 million. It's only been on the market for 9 days, but with the right buyer, can be a great business venture along with a turnkey home to call your own.
LifestylePosted by
WIBX 950

Stroll Through Fields of Gold in Best Sunflower Fields in New York

It's sunflower season and there are plenty of fields of gold you can stroll through in New York. It’s that time of year when sunflowers are starting to emerge. The Thorn Farm in Clyde, New York has one of the best sunflower farms in New York State with more than 200 acres of nearly a million sunflowers. But the fields are for viewing only. You can not pick the flowers or trespass in the fields. You are welcome to take personal pictures from the road, but no additional professional photography for client sessions is allowed.
LifestylePosted by
WIBX 950

New York Airports Will Now Allow Small Amounts of Marijuana on Airplanes

Several new doors are being opened in New York State due to the legalization of recreational marijuana. You can now take your stash with you when you travel on an airplane. The Albany Times Union reports that Transportation Security Administration officials will no longer be looking for marijuana when searching individual passengers or their luggage. The Times Union spoke with a former New York State Police Colonel by the name of Bart Johnson about the discovery of marijuana in the luggage of New York travelers. Johnson told the Times Union, "We don’t seize it. We just look for threats — explosives, knives, guns; we don’t look for illegally possessed narcotics."

Comments / 0

Community Policy