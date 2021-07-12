Humble yourself and you’ll be exalted

You gotta give yourself the flowers you deserve. When was the last time you told yourself that you were proud of your accomplishments? Have you ever taken the time to realize how far you have come? We tend to look for outside validation, whether that be from our friends and family or the validation from strangers from social media platforms. But we hardly look in the mirror and say, “I am proud of you.” We are conditioned to downplay our achievements. We are told that we have to remain humble regardless of the situation. I am telling you now, do not let other people dictate how you celebrate yourself. Do not let anyone tell you that you are doing too much when it comes to acknowledging your accomplishments. You deserve all the celebration, and you should start celebrating yourself today.