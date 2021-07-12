Humble yourself and you’ll be exalted
Our reflection today is taken from Matthew 23:1-12. It is Wednesday of the passion week. The Lord will be crucified on Friday and rise on Sunday, the first day. During this week, He has been in conflict with the Jewish religious leaders. He is now in the temple. It is filled with people who are there as pilgrims and residents of Jerusalem celebrating the Passover. All day long He has been in encounter with these religious leaders.www.sabethaherald.com
