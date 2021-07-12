Household Economic Survey

I am excited to communicate that the USDA has announced that school meals will be served free to students for the 2021-22 school year. This is great news for our families!. As a result of this announcement, the USDA has withdrawn the Free and Reduced lunch application form. An unintended consequence of this action is that Kansas schools are no longer able to use this application process for identifying students who would qualify for At-Risk funding through the Kansas school finance formula. Without the USDA application process, USD 113 does not have a process to identify students in order to obtain the additional funding.