Solving odor problems in your refrigerator or freezer

By Cindy Williams
sabethaherald.com
 16 days ago

If food has been allowed to spoil in a refrigerator or freezer, the strong odors associated with food spoilage may be extremely difficult to remove. The first step is to clean the appliance with a gentle household cleaning solution and water. Use a bleach solution — one tablespoon chlorine bleach per gallon of water — to rinse inside surfaces. While the unit is unplugged, leave the door open for a day or two to air it out. Spray disinfectant around hinges and locks and into any openings. If the odor remains, try one of the following methods:

