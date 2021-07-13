2nd former Monarch Jack Rogers scooped up by Reds in ninth round
CINCINNATI, Ohio—Jack Rogers was picked up by the Cincinnati Reds in the ninth round of the MLB Draft on Monday afternoon, becoming the second former Hutchinson Monarch and Sam Houston standout selected this year and ninth Bearkat position player ever to be drafted in the first 10 rounds. Jack is the 4th-highest-ranked Monarchs in team history. This is the fourth time in Monarchs' history to have two players taken in the same draft.hutchpost.com
