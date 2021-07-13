Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cincinnati, OH

2nd former Monarch Jack Rogers scooped up by Reds in ninth round

Posted by 
Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CINCINNATI, Ohio—Jack Rogers was picked up by the Cincinnati Reds in the ninth round of the MLB Draft on Monday afternoon, becoming the second former Hutchinson Monarch and Sam Houston standout selected this year and ninth Bearkat position player ever to be drafted in the first 10 rounds. Jack is the 4th-highest-ranked Monarchs in team history. This is the fourth time in Monarchs' history to have two players taken in the same draft.

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
State
Ohio State
Hutchinson, KS
Sports
City
Houston, OH
State
Louisiana State
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Hutchinson, KS
City
Cincinnati, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Houston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Baseball Player#The Cincinnati Reds#The Mlb Draft#Monarchs#Bearkats#Southland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
NFLPosted by
Hutch Post

Royals finish draft signings, add three free agents

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Royals announced that they have signed all 21 selections from the 2021 First-Year Player Draft, completing the list with the signing of catcher Luca Tresh (17th round, 499th overall). The Royals have also agreed to terms with undrafted free agent left-handed pitchers Parker Harm and Leo Palacios and first baseman Dillan Shrum.
MLBPosted by
Hutch Post

Royals have 20 of 21 draft picks signed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Royals announced Saturday that they have signed 20 of their 21 selections from the 2021 First-Year Player Draft, adding two more to the list this afternoon. The most recent signees include infielder Peyton Wilson (Competitive Balance Round B, 66th overall) and right-handed pitcher...
Hutchinson, KSPosted by
Hutch Post

Monarchs win Sunday over Newton

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Monarchs won 13-2 Sunday over Newton at Hobart-Detter Field. Jordan Ardoin homered as part of a 3 for 4 day with 3 RBI. Tanner White went 2 for 5 with a triple and 3 RBI. Garrett Anglim drove in two runs as well for the Monarchs.
MLBPosted by
Hutch Post

Royals defeat Detroit Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Daniel Lynch pitched eight scoreless, Jorge Soler homered twice and Salvador Perez once to lead the Kansas City Royals to a 6-1 win over the Detroit Tigers. The Royals took a 4-0 first-inning lead as Perez hit a three-run homer and Soler followed with solo...
Little Rock, ARPosted by
Hutch Post

Surge lose in Little Rock Friday

LITTLE ROCK, AR– The Surge were on the verge of a fourth straight victory against the Travelers until Arkansas walked it off in the ninth inning to steal game four. Wichita held the lead for the entire game until the ninth inning. Just like the first three games of this...
Arkansas StatePosted by
Hutch Post

Wichita loses to Arkansas Sunday

LITTLE ROCK, AR– The Wind Surge were unable to hold on to their lead as the Travelers walked-off game six with a three-run home run to win 7-5. Despite the loss, the Wind Surge still won the series 4-2 and hold a three game lead in the division over second place Tulsa.
MLBPosted by
Hutch Post

Royals win over Detroit Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez and Carlos Santana hit three-run homers in the Kansas City Royals’ 9-8 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night. Perez hit his 23rd home run of the season to highlight a four-run fourth. Santana gave the Royals the lead with a three-run homer to right in a five-run seventh. Hanser Alberto rounded out a five-run seventh with a two-run, pinch-hit triple. Nicky Lopez went 3 for 3 with an RBI and a walk from No. 9 spot to help Kansas City win its fourth straight.
NFLPosted by
Hutch Post

Chiefs make two roster moves Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs kicked off training camp Saturday by placing veteran safety Armani Watts on the physically unable to perform list and moving rookie defensive end Malik Herring to the non-football injury list. Watts sustained a foot fracture during offseason workouts in May and...
Little Rock, ARPosted by
Hutch Post

Surge win in rain shortened shutout Thursday

LITTLE ROCK, AR– After a rain delay caused the game to be called in the 8th inning, the Wind Surge picked up their 7th shutout victory of the year in a 5-0 game three victory in Little Rock Thursday. Wichita has won the first three games of the series and maintains a three game lead in the division standings.
NFLPosted by
Hutch Post

Number of NFL players in vaccination process up to 80%

KANSAS CITY (AP) —The number of NFL players in the COVID-19 vaccination process has reached 80%, with nine teams having 90% or more of their players in that category. Dr. Allen Sills, the league’s medical director, said Friday that nearly all Tier 1 and Tier 2 team employees — those who deal directly with players — have been vaccinated. Five teams are at less than 70% of players who have either received one vaccination shot or both. He is optimistic the number of vaccinated players will continue to rise as training camps open.
Stillwater, OKPosted by
Hutch Post

Barry Sanders to go into OSU Ring of Honor

STILLWATER, OK – Wichita native Barry Sanders will have his name and jersey number added to the Ring of Honor inside Boone Pickens Stadium as part of the Cowboys' game against TCU on November 13. Additionally, a sculptor is at work on a statue that would permanently honor Sanders outside the stadium.
NFLPosted by
Hutch Post

Sports Headlines for Friday

Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press. ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kwang Hyun-Kim earned his fifth straight win on his 33rd birthday and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 3-2. Nolan Arenado and Dylan Carlson homered as the Cardinals moved a game over .500 at 49-48. Kim allowed two runs on two hits with a walk and seven strikeouts in six innings. Alex Reyes pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his 23rd save after suffering his first career blown save on Tuesday night. Cubs starter Adbert Alzolay allowed three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out eight in six innings. He is winless in his last seven starts.
NFLPosted by
Hutch Post

Chiefs arrive in St. Joseph as training camp begins

The Kansas City Chiefs have begun arriving at the Missouri Western campus in St. Joseph as training camp activities get underway this weekend. Rookies and quarterbacks were the first to report Friday, and the team will hold three closed practices Saturday before practices open to the general public on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy