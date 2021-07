Now that MTG Arena’s AFR (Adventures in Forgotten Realms) is here, it’s time to look at new decks! We’ve got one more run with the current Standard Rotation before all the overpowered cards of the last year or so cycle out. Personally, it’s rare that I look forward to a rotation, but this is certainly one of those times. I’m looking forward to no more Bonecrusher Giant, etc. I’m very excited about AFR though, as someone who has played D&D since the early 90s. My question though is where is Elminster?! Why use Mordenkainen, a Greyhawk NPC, in a Faerun setting?