How a Customer 360 and Dgraph Cloud Can Help Improve User Retention

David Parry-Jones, senior vice-president, EMEA at Twilio, discusses how cloud communications has helped to maintain automotive sales during the pandemic. When the UK went into its first lockdown and shops closed, there were questions as to whether there would still be an appetite for buying cars. The automotive industry was hit hard by the pandemic, leaving dealerships wondering what car buying behaviour would look like as countries went into a state of isolation. The UK saw car sales plummet by 97% in April last year, the lowest level since the end of the second world war. However, while this clearly presented a huge challenge, it also gave an opportunity to reimagine what buying in the automotive space could look like, with cloud and digital initiatives offering a way to elevate customer communications in a newly virtual world.