Technology

How a Customer 360 and Dgraph Cloud Can Help Improve User Retention

HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 14 days ago
Reaching the point where a project or initiative succeeds is exciting. However, the goal isn’t really to be successful. Instead, the objective is simply “wanting to be successful.”. Let’s use an example to put things into perspective. Consider a scenario where you find yourself so excited after reaching an important...

HackerNoon

HackerNoon

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/
#Customer Success#Customer Experience#Lambda#Creates
Technology
EconomyForbes

How Your Organization Can Start A Customer Experience Program

Wendy has over 20 years’ experience in marketing and operations. Currently she is the head of marketing at Service CU. Customer experience (CX) can be a transformational growth driver for your company. If you can identify your brand advocates, gather customer feedback and implement improvements and changes, you can, in turn, bring new customers to your product or service. This virtuous circle could be the secret sauce to becoming a more successful company.
EconomyTampa Bay News Wire

Companies That Can Help Improve Your Marketing Strategy

Marketing is one of the core features of a successful business. A marketing strategy that incorporates the cutting edge technologies and workflow structures that will drive conversions and build a longstanding customer base is something that all brands are constantly working toward. Still, finding the traction necessary to hone in on that perfect marketing strategy and the best practices that come along with it can be a challenge for many brands and their internal marketing teams.
Softwaretheregister.com

Can the cloud help solve your database licensing problems?

Sponsored Have you ever met an enterprise software auditor? If you work in IT at a big organization the answer is probably yes. Employed by the big enterprise software vendors, these software police reserve the right to sniff through your infrastructure looking for orphaned instances. And if they find one you may find a big bill landing on your doorstep.
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Exasol joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program to help customers realize the true elasticity of the cloud

Exasol announced it is joining the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program. The AWS ISV Accelerate Program is an exclusive, co-sell initiative for AWS Technology partners. As the leading Loading…Loading…in-memorydatabasebuilt for analytics, the program enables Exasol to help more customers realize the true elasticity of the cloud and drives adoption of AWS through significant value incentives.
Technologyrealtybiznews.com

How Using Location Data Can Help Improve Your Sales

If you have an eCommerce business model, you have the entire internet through which you need to attract some customers to make the sales to get ahead. If you have a physical store location, though, or more than one, you have to use different advertising strategies. That’s when you need to start learning about and utilizing location data.
TechnologyInformationWeek

How Cloud Can Drive Sustainable, Data-Driven Success

Chief information officers have been charged with driving financial, security, and agility benefits through cloud, but sustainability is quickly becoming another imperative for technology leaders. As technology increasingly takes the driver’s seat in delivering value for enterprises across industries, technology leaders themselves are increasingly being held accountable for areas previously...
EconomyForbes

15 User Experience Lessons (And How They Can Improve Your Business)

Growing a business in any industry today is all about the user experience (UX). You have one chance to make a good first impression on your users, and when something isn't right, word travels fast. At the same time, when you're able to deliver an amazing user experience, you'll attract and retain customers for all the right reasons.
Public HealthFast Company

Lessons from the pandemic can improve your customers’ experiences

Recently, the CDC lifted its mask guidance for people vaccinated for COVID-19. To many, it was a signal that we’re beginning to reclaim some sense of normalcy after the pandemic’s more than yearlong hold. As we move closer to recovery in the U.S., and hopefully soon, worldwide, it’s important to...
Retailinformation-age.com

How cloud communications helped maintain automotive sales in the pandemic

David Parry-Jones, senior vice-president, EMEA at Twilio, discusses how cloud communications has helped to maintain automotive sales during the pandemic. When the UK went into its first lockdown and shops closed, there were questions as to whether there would still be an appetite for buying cars. The automotive industry was hit hard by the pandemic, leaving dealerships wondering what car buying behaviour would look like as countries went into a state of isolation. The UK saw car sales plummet by 97% in April last year, the lowest level since the end of the second world war. However, while this clearly presented a huge challenge, it also gave an opportunity to reimagine what buying in the automotive space could look like, with cloud and digital initiatives offering a way to elevate customer communications in a newly virtual world.
Technologymomblogsociety.com

4 Ways Technology Can Help Improve Workplace Productivity

For many people, work can be overwhelming and exhausting. Yet, managers and supervisors expect workers to meet their targets and set goals without any complaints. If you’re currently struggling with meeting company or personal milestones, maybe it’s because you’re trying to do it all by yourself. Thankfully, you don’t have to do that anymore. Technologies have advanced to the point that they can give you the necessary advantages you need.
SoftwareBeta News

How streaming can help developers improve their handling of data [Q&A]

Data is increasingly important to companies, but making effective use of it presents a number of challenges. NoSQL database company DataStax has recently launched its new Astra Streaming service. Based on Apache Pulsar this aims to make it easier for developers who want to run their application streaming alongside their database instances like Cassandra.
Customer ServiceInc.com

How the 3 Domains of Empathy can Improve Customer Relations

There are three domains of empathy: emotional, cognitive, and compassionate. Mastery of these domains is often shown in the positive feedback and loyalty shown to a brand. If you brand your company as empathetic, following through in actions will ensure that authenticity. Brands are continuing to understand the importance of empathy in business. Hybrid work settings are testing the company's empathy strength in its daily operations. Many overlook the deeper meaning of empathy. How it is applied in your daily actions may separate your brand from its competition. Here is how your customer support team can ensure their actions align with the brand's messaging.
TechnologyPosted by
HackerNoon

Is Jira Align worth it?

Would you recommend Jira Align as a tool for product managers? Experienced product managers discuss the Jira onboarding process and alternatives. This Slogging thread by Matt Jastremski and mark occurred in Product School's official #06_product_tools Slack channel and has been edited for readability. Does anyone use Jira Align? We're evaluating...
EconomyPosted by
HackerNoon

What are the most essential tools for new tech entrepreneurs?

Global leader in #ProdMgmt training. 1M+ community. Instructors are top PMs working @ Google, Netflix, Uber & Airbnb. For entrepreneurs just starting out with limited budgets, what are the best app analytics tools you use?. This Slogging thread by Yuvraj Malik, Akshay M. Bharadwaj, Will Fang, Jiani wei, Evan Leong...
Technologyaithority.com

DESTINI Estimator Version Comparison Gets a Boost With Microsoft Power BI

Beck Technology, a preconstruction data lifecycle company, has connected estimating data from DESTINI Estimator, a construction estimating software, with Microsoft Power BI, a data visualization platform. The connection to Power BI supplements the comparison view of DESTINI Estimator so users outside of the estimating software can access data necessary for better decision-making.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

How to Create Stunning Web Apps for your Data Science Projects

Data scientists do not have to learn HTML, CSS, and JavaScript to build web pages. Web development isn’t a data scientist’s core competency. Most data scientists don’t bother to learn different technologies to do it. It’s just not their cup of coffee. Yet, most data science projects also have a...
Businessnojitter.com

Uniphore Acquires Jacada for Contact Center Automation

Conversational AI vendor Uniphore today announced the acquisition of Jacada, a well-established process optimization company for contact centers that has recently ventured into the area of low code/no code for contact center automation. It did not disclose financial terms or other details, other than to say that Jacada’s team, intellectual property, and products will become part of Uniphore after close.
TechnologyPosted by
HackerNoon

Why You Should Adopt Cloud Computing in Healthcare

Don’t rush into cloud migration without thorough preparation, assuming that cloud vendors will do you justice. Some of them might not even understand the specifics of your industry. This article will help you discover different cloud deployment models and recognize the risks associated with adopting cloud computing in healthcare. It...

