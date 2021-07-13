Bartow’s COVID losses now at 222 since March 2020. Piedmont, which is buying Cartersville Medical, to require doctors, hospital leaders, new employees to get vaccinated by Sept. 1.
Bartow County now reports 222 deaths from COVID, up two, and 16 “probable” deaths, a decrease of two since last report. Northwest Georgia totals: 677 COVID deaths since March 2020; another 96 probable deaths. Virus hospital patients double in a 12: 7 at Floyd; 5 at Redmond Regional on Friday,...hometownheadlines.com
