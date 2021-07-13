Cancel
Truett’s Chick-fil-A Sports. Rome Braves 32-28 at season’s midpoint; open six-game home stand tonight with Greensboro. Meet the Atlanta Braves draft picks. MLB’s All-star game is tonight on Fox.

By hometownheadlines
hometownheadlines.com
 13 days ago

Truett's Chick-fli-A, 264 Shorter Ave., 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Self-serve, drive-through, curbside, Door Dash. Mount Berry Mall, 7 a.m. curbside breakfast; 9 a.m. inside; open until 8:30 p.m. Shipping Container, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. All Monday-Saturday. BASEBALL. Rome Braves, at the season's halfway point, at 32-28; seven games back from first. The...

hometownheadlines.com

