Truett’s Chick-fil-A Sports. Rome Braves 32-28 at season’s midpoint; open six-game home stand tonight with Greensboro. Meet the Atlanta Braves draft picks. MLB’s All-star game is tonight on Fox.

We are less than ten days away from the trade deadline, and it’s still not conclusive whether the Braves will be buyers or sellers this year, but for the sake of this two-part series, we will pretend they are buying and thinking big. I do feel like Alex Anthopoulos will be looking to add leading up to July 31st unless the Braves completely fall apart between now and then. The Mets are an extremely vulnerable first place team, and Atlanta is expecting both Huascar Ynoa and Travis d’Arnaud to return next month. That should be enough to convince the Braves to buy, and they’ll likely have to add at least one impact player if they really want to contend.