Business: 1-million-square-foot ecommerce/manufacturing project proposed near Calhoun; estimated value: $57 million.

An e-commerce/manufacturing site, with just over 1 million square feet under roof, is being proposed for 336 Salem Road in Calhoun off the south bypass and west of U.S. 41. The developer is Hardie Real Estate Group out of Atlanta. Hardie, which has an impressive collage of projects on its website, bills itself as ” a full-service development and investment real estate company specializing in distribution and e-commerce facilities throughout the Southeastern United States. We are a privately owned company whose principals have both developed and managed over 27 million square feet valued at more than $1 billion.”