Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Calhoun, GA

Business: 1-million-square-foot ecommerce/manufacturing project proposed near Calhoun; estimated value: $57 million.

By hometownheadlines
hometownheadlines.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn e-commerce/manufacturing site, with just over 1 million square feet under roof, is being proposed for 336 Salem Road in Calhoun off the south bypass and west of U.S. 41. The developer is Hardie Real Estate Group out of Atlanta. Hardie, which has an impressive collage of projects on its website, bills itself as ” a full-service development and investment real estate company specializing in distribution and e-commerce facilities throughout the Southeastern United States. We are a privately owned company whose principals have both developed and managed over 27 million square feet valued at more than $1 billion.”

hometownheadlines.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
State
Georgia State
City
Calhoun, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Company#Ecommerce#Northwest Georgia#Hardie Real Estate Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Real Estate Investment
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy mocks Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as "Pelosi Republicans" for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to...
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

In 'frank' talks, China accuses U.S. of creating 'imaginary enemy'

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - A top Chinese diplomat took a confrontational tone on Monday in rare high-level talks with the United States, accusing it of creating an "imaginary enemy" to divert attention from domestic problems and suppress China. Amid worsening relations between the world's two largest economies, Deputy Secretary...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Trump ally Barrack pleads not guilty in UAE lobbying case

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's billionaire ally Thomas Barrack pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of illegal lobbying for the United Arab Emirates, putting the case on course for a possible trial. Barrack entered his plea to seven criminal counts before U.S. Magistrate...

Comments / 0

Community Policy