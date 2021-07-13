Obituaries: James Belzer, Mr. Willie Fred “Rabbit” McBurnett Jr., Mrs. Cynthia Ann “Cindy” Cordle Proctor, Linda Darlene Kerce Shepherd.
Mrs. Cynthia Ann “Cindy” Cordle Proctor, age 60, of Rome, GA passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at a local hospital. Cindy was born in Victorville, CA, on December 29, 1960, daughter of the late Robert Cordle and the late Ferne Jett Cordle. She received her bachelor’s degree from New Mexico State University. Cindy was a self-employed business owner.hometownheadlines.com
